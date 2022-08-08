People.com Lifestyle Style Kourtney Kardashian Rocks Swim Gloves from Kim Kardashian's SKIMS While Out on the Lake SKIMS' Swim Gloves are $48 and come in seven colors, just like the rest of the swim collection By Emma Becker Emma Becker Emma is an editorial intern at PEOPLE. She is a rising junior at Tulane University majoring in Communications and Digital Media. She has extensive writing, editing, and video production experience, plus an in-depth knowledge of social media platforms and trends. Her writing has been published in College Fashionista, The Crescent, ViaNolaVie, Philadelphia Style, Boston Common, Aspen, Capitol File, and DC magazines. People Editorial Guidelines Published on August 8, 2022 06:49 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Kourtney Kardashian Barker/Instagram While Kim Kardashian's SKIMS Swim Gloves are practically sold out, her sister Kourtney Kardashian already got her hands on them! The Kardashians star showed off the over-the-elbow gloves Sunday on Instagram, where she shared multiple photos of herself in the swimwear while out on the lake. "I💙lake life," Kourtney, 43, captioned the post, which includes two pictures of the mother of three enjoying the waves and basking in the sun. Kim Kardashian's SKIMS Launches Swim Gloves — and They Are Practically Sold Out The Poosh founder paired the black, nylon gloves with another SKIMS swim piece: the Zip-Front Sleeveless One Piece in black to match. She completed the sultry swim look with a black life vest. The comments section on Kourtney's post was filled with compliments on the outfit. "The gloves and that smile 😍," one fan wrote, while sister Khloé Kardashian commented: "You're the cutest." However, Kourtney was not the first to model the swim accessory. Skims Popular TikToker Bella Poarch modeled the gloves in pink for the new campaign, no doubt aiding in the rapidfire sales. She said in a press release that she's "so thrilled" to work with SKIMS and is obsessed with everything — including the gloves. Kim even gave a preview of the new accessory on her recent Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover. RELATED: Your Comprehensive Guide to the Sexiest Swimsuits the Kardashian-Jenners Have Worn Over the Years While waterproof gloves may not be necessary for a dip in the pool, it does complete a lakeside look for the 'gram — and they also serve as a form of high-fashion SPF. Greg Swales/Sports Illustrated The SKIMS' Swim Gloves are $48 and come in seven colors, just like the rest of the new swim collection. As usual, the colors are a range of skin tones with the addition of hot pink. And true to the SKIMS ethos, the nylon gloves come in a range of sizes from XXS to 4XL.