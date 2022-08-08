Kourtney Kardashian Rocks Swim Gloves from Kim Kardashian's SKIMS While Out on the Lake

While Kim Kardashian's SKIMS Swim Gloves are practically sold out, her sister Kourtney Kardashian already got her hands on them!

The Kardashians star showed off the over-the-elbow gloves Sunday on Instagram, where she shared multiple photos of herself in the swimwear while out on the lake.

"I💙lake life," Kourtney, 43, captioned the post, which includes two pictures of the mother of three enjoying the waves and basking in the sun.

The Poosh founder paired the black, nylon gloves with another SKIMS swim piece: the Zip-Front Sleeveless One Piece in black to match. She completed the sultry swim look with a black life vest.

The comments section on Kourtney's post was filled with compliments on the outfit. "The gloves and that smile 😍," one fan wrote, while sister Khloé Kardashian commented: "You're the cutest."

However, Kourtney was not the first to model the swim accessory.

Popular TikToker Bella Poarch modeled the gloves in pink for the new campaign, no doubt aiding in the rapidfire sales. She said in a press release that she's "so thrilled" to work with SKIMS and is obsessed with everything — including the gloves. Kim even gave a preview of the new accessory on her recent Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover.

While waterproof gloves may not be necessary for a dip in the pool, it does complete a lakeside look for the 'gram — and they also serve as a form of high-fashion SPF.

The SKIMS' Swim Gloves are $48 and come in seven colors, just like the rest of the new swim collection. As usual, the colors are a range of skin tones with the addition of hot pink. And true to the SKIMS ethos, the nylon gloves come in a range of sizes from XXS to 4XL.