Kourtney Kardashian Reveals New Haircut from Travis Barker in Flirty Topless Mirror Selfie

Kourtney Kardashian posed topless on Instagram to show off her new chop from boyfriend Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian is showing off her new do.

A week after teasing her fresh haircut, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum, 42, treated fans to a look at her latest chop, courtesy of boyfriend Travis Barker, on Instagram Wednesday night. In the photo, Kardashian posed in front of a mirror sitting cross-legged on a bathroom floor, wearing only an open black robe and her newly trimmed hair artfully covering her chest.

While Kardashian snapped her mirror selfie, Barker looked on in the background, capturing the moment with his phone. Kardashian's haircut debut was included in a series of photos captioned, "Ten days of quarantine …," which also featured the chunk of her long dark brown hair on the floor.

On Friday, Kardashian teased the trim, sharing the same photo of her chopped-off locks in her Instagram Story with the caption, "Haircuts by @travisbarker."

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker attend the GALORE x PRETTYLITTLETHING 'the Youth Issue' party in West Hollywood Credit: BACKGRID

While it's unclear if the couple was quarantining due to COVID-19 exposure, they certainly made the most of their time at home together. Along with the photo of her haircut, Kardashian also posted images of a TV screen showing HBO's popular series Mare of Easttown, plus the NBC drama Manifest, a snap of a stunning sunset, a colorful bouquet of flowers and a melted s'more by a fire pit.

"👩🏻‍❤️‍👨🏻 10 days with you," Barker commented on the post.

The Poosh founder also included a cute photo of two of her children, Reign, 6, and Penelope, 9, peering in at their mom from outside. Kardashian is also mom to son Mason Dash, 11, whom she shares with ex Scott Disick.

Kourtney Kardashian/Travis Barker Credit: travis barker/instagram

Kardashian's haircut by Barker comes after the reality star tried her own hand at tattooing her boyfriend, adding some new body art to his impressive collection. In May, Kardashian inked "I love you" on the Blink-182 drummer's inner arm, sharing a photo of the moment on Instagram with the caption, "I tattoo."

In April, Barker proclaimed his lasting love for Kardashian with a tattoo of her first name in script on his chest.

PEOPLE first reported that Kardashian and Barker were dating in January, and the couple went Instagram official a month later in February. While they'd been friends "for a long time," their relationship "turned romantic" this year, an insider said at the time.

Ever since going public, they haven't shied away from showing off their relationship, from PDA-heavy moments in the stands of a UFC fight to romantic getaways in Las Vegas.

A source told PEOPLE in March that Kardashian was "ready for a relationship with a more mature guy," which she found with Barker.