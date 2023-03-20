Kourtney Kardashian Reveals the Risqué Inspiration for Her Wedding Look: 'I Need a Short Dress'

The Kardashians star took to Instagram to give fans the inside scoop

By Zizi Strater
Published on March 20, 2023 03:29 PM
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker get married in Portofino!
Photo: BACKGRID

Kourtney Kardashian had a totally not-safe-for-work inspiration for her wedding gown.

On Sunday, the eldest Kardashian took to Instagram to share a heartfelt throwback celebrating one year since she began designing her wedding gown with Dolce & Gabbana for her May 2022 ceremony.

The photo carousel showed off the reality TV star's short white wedding dress that she wore to marry drummer Travis Barker but also gave fans a glimpse into the design process.

Photos show Kardashian on Zoom calls with her team, looking at pages of inspiration for her veil that featured a replica of Barker's head tattoo, early sketches of the veil and dress and how it looked on her on the big day.

She gave even more detail about the inspiration behind the custom garment in the caption, writing, "The first inspiration for my dress was when Travis and I were watching Guns N' Roses November Rain video one night before we were even engaged, and we said to each other 'this has to be our wedding.' She was wearing a short dress, and I thought to myself 'I need a short dress!' I had more visions inspired by some 1990s campaigns of Monica Bellucci shot by Helmut Newton for Blumarine."

The Blumarine dress, as pointed out by Page Six, was a breast-baring wedding dress that used the corset as a push-up with nothing covering the chest except mesh. With nipples out, the rest of the dress featured a long flowy floral-accented veil, tiara and bloomers instead of a skirt.

Kardashian also gave some insight into how her wedding location influenced the dress and how the use of Barker's head tattoo made the whole day come together.

"When we knew our wedding was going to be in Portofino, it also influenced the vibes and feeling of the dress," she wrote. "I also just wanted to feel like we ran off to Italy and got married and wanted the dress and wedding to feel that way! When @dolcegabbana suggested putting Travis's head tattoo of the Virgin Mary on the handmade lace veil with the words from his tattoo: family, loyalty, respect underneath, I got chills and knew how special that felt. (And my little mini veil I wore to dinner ☺️)."

