Kourtney Kardashian Shares Photo of Chopped Hair, Credits Travis Barker for the Cut

After Kourtney Kardashian tattooed her boyfriend Travis Barker, she let him return the favor by giving her a haircut

Some couples do face masks together. Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian...cut each other's hair?

On Friday, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 42, posted a photo of a chunk of her long dark brown hair lying on the floor to her Instagram Story. "Haircuts by @travisbarker," she wrote over the snap.

Kardashian has yet to reveal if Barker, 45, chopped off her real hair or just an extension, so we're patiently waiting for the hair cut reveal.

It's not a serious surprise that Barker would be given beauty salon privileges at Kardashian's house — after all, he let her tattoo some new ink on his body early in their relationship.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Credit: Kourtney Kardashian/instagram

Earlier this month, Barker shared multiple candid shots on Instagram of himself alongside Kardashian smiling while holding hands. The Blink-182 drummer captioned the post with a male and female vampire emoji.

Commenting beneath Barker's photos, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum wrote: "I want to suck your blood."

In response to her comment, Barker replied, "@kourtneykardash My favorite 🩸."

Kardashian also shared similar pics to Barker's in her own Instagram post, which she captioned: "Swipe for happy girl."

PEOPLE broke the news in January that Kardashian and Barker are dating. At the time, an insider said that the pair had "been dating for about a month or two" and were "friends for a long time but it's turned romantic."

Since making their romance Instagram official in February, Kardashian and Barker have continued to showcase their love for each other across social media. The rocker recently referred to Kardashian as his "baby" while responding to a set of PDA-filled photos on Instagram last month.