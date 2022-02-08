Kourtney Kardashian References a Classic KUWTK Line as She Models Sexy Black Cutout Look

Kourtney Kardashian also gave a glimpse behind-the-scenes of her family's new flagship Hulu reality series The Kardashians, premiering April 14 on the streamer

Kourtney Kardashian is back in black.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum, 42, threw it all the way back to 2008 with a classic line from the hit reality show, as she posted some behind-the-scenes photos of herself in a sexy black ensemble while working on the family's new TV venture.

"Kim would you stop taking pictures of yourself, your sister is going to jail," she wrote in the caption, referencing the season 3 episode "Free Khloé," in which Kris Jenner asks Kim to quit taking selfies in the car while they drive Khloé to jail to serve time for her DUI charge.

Kourtney donned a sheer black turtleneck that was cropped above the chest, revealing a matching bralette and sheer mini skirt with knee-high black leather stilettos.

The Poosh creator revealed a film crew in the background of the photos, as cameras roll on her famous family film's new flagship Hulu reality series The Kardashians, which premieres April 14 on the streamer.

They announced the premiere date Monday in a new teaser, featuring the whole brood. "Shatter all expectations," the show posted to Instagram with the clip.

"The family you know and love is here with a brand new series, giving an all-access pass into their lives. Kris, Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall and Kylie bring the cameras back to reveal the truth behind the headlines," the synopsis reads. "From the intense pressures of running billion-dollar businesses to the hilarious joys of playtime and school drop-offs, this series brings viewers into the fold with a rivetingly honest story of love & life in the spotlight."

