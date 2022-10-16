Kourtney Kardashian Preps for Travis Barker's Blink-182 in Black Fishnet Dress: 'Ready to Mosh'

"Rockstar world tour wife," Kourtney Kardashian labeled herself in the caption of Friday's Instagram post, in which she wore head-to-toe black and showed off her Blink-182 tour look

Published on October 16, 2022 12:27 PM
Kourtney Kardashian Barker/Instagram. https://www.instagram.com/p/CjtHhNvvv27/.
Photo: Kourtney Kardashian Barker/Instagram

Kourtney Kardashian is her husband Travis Barker's biggest groupie.

The Kardashians star, 43, prepared to support her man's band Blink-182 on the road as she shared one of her head-to-toe black tour looks Saturday on Instagram, featuring an oversized hoodie printed with the band's name.

She layered the hoodie over an avant-garde, ankle-length fishnet dress with black leather combat boots and some thin black sunglasses. The back of the hoodie was printed with the lyrics, "Hello there, the angel from my nightmare" from their 2003 single "I Miss You."

"Rockstar world tour wife getting ready to mosh in a city near you," Kardashian wrote in the caption.

Barker, 46, wrote in the comments section: "Tour life lookin' good on you."

Blink-182 announced on Tuesday that they're embarking on a world tour in 2023, which will take them across Latin America, North America, Europe and Oceania, marking their first tour since 2015.

Along with the tour news, they dropped their new single "Edging" on Friday and announced the return of their third founding member Tom DeLonge, who left the group for the second time in 2015 to pursue other interests outside music.

Kardashian previously supported her rock star husband when Barker performed last month at the Taylor Hawkins Tribute Show in London, after the Foo Fighters drummer died unexpectedly at age 50 earlier this year in Colombia.

"Thank you for joining me on such a special night. I love you, my wife," Barker commented on photos of himself and Kardashian at the show.

After getting legally married in Santa Barbara, Calif. back in May, Kardashian and Barker tied the knot in a big Italian wedding a week later in Portofino. PEOPLE confirmed the longtime friends were dating in January 2021 and they announced their engagement that October.

