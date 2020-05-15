Kourtney Kardashian Posts Sultry Bikini Selfie After Shutting Down Fan Who Said She's Pregnant

"This is me when I have a few extra pounds on, and I actually love it," the reality star said on Wednesday. "I have given birth three amazing times and this is the shape of my body."

Kourtney Kardashian is ready for summer.

On Friday, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 41, posted a makeup-free selfie wearing a floral print bikini.

“good morning 🌴☀️” she captioned the sultry snap.

Khloé Kardashian’s ex and longtime KarJenner family friend French Montana seemed impressed in the comment section: “Owwwwwww ratataaa,” the rapper wrote.

“Good morning 😍” Malika Haqq added.

The post comes just two days after the Poosh founder clapped back at one fan who assumed she is pregnant, thanks to Instagram photos of herself lounging around in a bikini and cow print button-down.

"This is me when I have a few extra pounds on, and I actually love it," Kourtney — who shares sons Mason, 10, and Reign, 5, and daughter Penelope, 7, with ex Scott Disick — wrote on Instagram. "I have given birth three amazing times and this is the shape of my body."

Kourtney recalled a comment asking if she was pregnant during an Instagram Live chat with her friend and Poosh COO Sarah Howard last month, to which she replied at the time, "Put the blessing out there though" with a prayer-hands emoji.

“So many of the comments were like, ‘Are you pregnant? Baby No. 4?’ … I could’ve taken that offensively … but I know that I didn’t look pregnant,” the reality star said of the photo, in which she donned a floor-length orange frock that was open in the front, exposing her stomach. “I know what my body looks like when I’m pregnant. I’ve been pregnant three times.”

“It’s very feminine to have curves and I embrace my body, so I didn’t take it offensively,” she added. “Instead, I wrote back, ‘Oh, let’s put the good blessings out there.’ Like, put out a good vibe.”