Kourtney Kardashian Posts Stylized 'Huji Cam' Pics in Neon Green Bikini on Instagram

Kourtney Kardashian is throwing it back.

The Kardashians star posted a series of stylized photos on Instagram on Tuesday showing off a neon green bikini as well as a cute pic of her daughter Penelope biking.

Several of the photos are selfies, with Kardashian posing in her bikini and large black sunglasses by what appears to be her backyard pool. In one photo, the 43-year-old is also wearing a matching neon green headband and looking at the camera.

The stylized photos also include shots of her pool and a cute tandem bike, including one shot of her daughter Penelope riding behind someone wearing a hoodie.

"it's giving 2018 Huji cam," Kardashian wrote alongside the photos in reference to an app that imitates retro disposable camera effects.

The reality TV star's followers loved the new photos including one commenter who wrote, "You know Kourtney is happy when she breaks out the neon."

Another also loved the look: "I'd recognize that light leak effect anywhere."

"You look astonishing," another follower wrote, while someone else said: "I love how natural you are and authentic. Real raw pictures."

The photos come just over a month after Kardashian posted another series of photos featuring the star in an optical illusion dress that made her look totally nude.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The Kardashians star and Lemme creator took to Instagram to show off her Balmain dress — but it's not just any Balmain dress. Kardashian's dress is an optical illusion, made to look like a statuesque nude body. The curve-hugging dress even includes cherubs on the back, which you can see in the shots Kardashian shared while turned around.

"If you need to make a call please hang up and try again," Kardashian, 43, wrote in her Instagram caption. The photoset, which looks like it could have been taken in an elevator, also included a video clip of a phone reciting that exact message.

RELATED VIDEO: Kourtney Kardashian Dazzles at Holiday Party with Husband Travis Barker and Their Blended Family

The Poosh founder wore her hair tied back with two side pieces around her face while she posed for photos. The comments on her 'gram were largely mixed, with some people gushing over the bold look, while others found it polarizing.