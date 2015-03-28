It’s rare when a member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan puts down her contouring brushes for an all-natural glow. But Kourtney Kardashian (who has been in a very revealing mood lately) decided to ditch her makeup in a recent social media photo.

Image zoom



Courtesy Kourtney Kardashian

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Kourtney posted a bare-faced selfie on Instagram to wish her (15 million!) followers a good night. “Sweet dreams to all 15 million of you love bugs,” she captioned the photo. (She’s not the only Kardashian to go fresh-faced on Insta — we’ve ranked their best makeup-free selfies before).

Earlier that day, she was spotted wearing a tee with a photo of little sister Kendall Jenner riding a horse, from Kendall and Kylie Jenner’s PacSun collection.

In other Kardashian/Jenner news, Kendall’s new Calvin Klein ads (and exclusive behind-the-scene photos) hit the Internet Thursday, where she posed in denim overalls, sweatshorts, cropped sweatshirts and all-natural makeup for her new campaign.

“Modeling for Calvin Klein Jeans is really a dream come true,” Kendall said in a statement. “I’ve grown up wearing the brand and seeing the iconic advertising in magazines and on billboards featuring some of the world’s top supermodels. To now be a part of that legacy is truly an honor.”

And of course, Kim went back to brunette this week.

What are your thoughts on Kourtney’s makeup-free selfie? Will you be watching Keeping Up with the Kardashians this weekend? Sound off below.

RELATED VIDEO: Scott Disick Enters Rehab: “I’m Ready to Truly Remedy This Struggle I Continue to Battle”

[brightcoveplayer 4116710953001]