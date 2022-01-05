Kourtney Kardashian Posts Bikini-Clad Throwback Photos from 2005 Family Vacation 

"Cabo San Lucas, Mexico 2005," the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum wrote in the caption

Kourtney Kardashian is taking it back to 2005!

The POOSH founder, 42, shared a series of throwback snaps from a family vacation on Instagram Tuesday.

In one photo, Kourtney rocked a revealing snake-print bikini and sunglasses while lounging on a pool chair with a magazine.

The next snap featured Kourtney hugging her sisters Kim Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian as they smiled for the camera. Momager Kris Jenner was also seen smiling with her two oldest daughters Kim and Kourtney in another photo.

Kourtney kept the caption simple with, "Cabo San Lucas, Mexico 2005."

The carousel was made complete with a picture of Kris, Kourtney, and Kim's BFF Allison Statter swimming in what appears to be an infinity pool, as well as a photo of Kourtney wearing a white bikini poolside while on her cellphone.

Kourtney reminisced on more moments in the comments, writing: "@krisjenner Jumping in the pool with our clothes on!"

"Family over everything 🖤," Travis commented.

Kourtney addressed Mason's absence from the photo after another commenter called her out for not including him. "just bc he's not in the photo doesn't mean he's not with us 🤦🏻‍♀️" she wrote.

PEOPLE confirmed Kourtney and Travis' high-profile relationship in January 2021. The couple got engaged in October and celebrated their first Christmas as an engaged couple in December. Kourtney commemorated the milestone with a series of Instagram snaps.

She posed for a blended family photo with Penelope and Travis along with Travis' son Landon Asher, 18, daughter Alabama Luella, 16, and stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya, 22, from his marriage to Shanna Moakler, 46.

" 'Twas the night before Christmas," Kourtney captioned the sweet family moments.

Kim, Khloé, and Kendall Jenner were present, as was their grandmother Mary Jo "MJ" Campbell.

"Everyday is Christmas with all of you," Travis commented.