Kourtney Kardashian Poses Poolside in Sexy Black Bikini: 'Evolve as You Please'

Kourtney Kardashian is taking advantage of the warm Southern California weather.

On Monday, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 41, showed off her curves in a sexy black bikini, sharing an Instagram photo as she lounged poolside. The post shows the mother-of-three on a recliner, gazing into the camera.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

She captioned the photo, “Evolve as you please.”

Lately, the Poosh founder has been very vocal about embracing her curves. In an Instagram live with Poosh COO Sarah Howard, the eldest Kardashian sister opened up about seeing comments asking if she was pregnant on an Instagram post. “So many of the comments were like, ‘Are you pregnant? Baby No. 4?’ … I could’ve taken that offensively … but I know that I didn’t look pregnant.”

“It’s very feminine to have curves and I embrace my body, so I didn’t take it offensively,” she added. “Instead, I wrote back, ‘Oh, let’s put the good blessings out there.’ Like, put out a good vibe.”

Image zoom Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

RELATED: Kourtney Kardashian and Daughter Penelope Channel Lady and the Tramp as They Eat Pasta Together

Earlier this month, the reality TV personality celebrated her birthday while self-isolating at home in Calabasas, California with her kids — sons Mason, 10, and Reign, 5, as well as daughter Penelope, 7½ — during the novel coronavirus pandemic. In the morning, Kourtney woke up to find a trail of flower petals from her room, courtesy of her daughter.

Later in the day, the rest of the Kardashian crew surprised Kourtney with a birthday parade as they social distanced from their cars. Friends and family arrived with signs, balloons and other decorations while cheering and playing music for the big day.

“About 20 cars lined the street outside Kourtney’s house. Everyone that she loves showed up. The cars were decorated with balloons and Happy Birthday,” a source told PEOPLE. “It was a surprise for Kourtney and she loved it.”

RELATED: Kourtney Kardashian’s 41 Sexiest Photos in Honor of Her 41st Birthday

Image zoom Kourtney Kardashian/instagram

Kourtney also shared that her favorite birthday gift was from none other than her brother, Rob. She shared a photo of several vintage vinyl records by Etta James, Neil Young, Frank Sinatra, Ray Charles, James Taylor, and more on her Instagram Stories, explaining that the records came from their father Rob Kardashian Sr.’s personal collection.

Kourtney said on the post, “favorite birthday present: @robkardashian gave me all my dad’s old records.”