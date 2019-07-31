Kourtney Kardashian bared it all in the name of Poosh.

To promote an article titled “Body Care Hacks for Great Skin” on her lifestyle website Poosh, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 40, stripped down completely nude and sat at the edge of a pool for a risqué photo that accompanied the story. Kardashian faced with her backside to the camera and turned her head to look over her shoulder with a seductive gaze.

Some of the hacks featured on Poosh to promote glowing skin include applying moisturizer right after a shower, using coconut oil as shaving cream and dry brushing.

This isn’t the first time that the mom of three has gone nude for a Poosh photo shoot.

Before the world knew exactly what Poosh would become, Kardashian posted a photo sitting on her bathroom counter totally naked. She covered her breasts with a tea mug and laptop, while crossing her legs to hide her nether region.

“C O M I N G. S O O N. @poosh,” the star mysteriously captioned the photo, which left fans wondering what Poosh could be.

Soon after, Kardashian announced that her new website would feature an array of content in the beauty, style, home and wellness spaces — all with her stamp of approval. “I decided to launch Poosh because I felt that there was something missing in the healthy lifestyle space. Healthy living gets a bad wrap; it’s as though if you care about what you put in — or on — your body, then you’re not sexy or cool. But this just isn’t true, and Poosh is here to prove just that,” she wrote on Poosh.

She added: “People are constantly asking me how I do it all, from being a single mom to working full-time to still maintaining a social life. I get endless questions about food, kids, beauty and fashion, so I decided to create Poosh, a curated experience and a destination for modern living.”