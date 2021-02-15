Kardashian shared a photo of her risqué La Perla lingerie set on her Instagram Story Sunday

Kourtney Kardashian Poses in Sexy Red Lingerie as She Spends First Valentine’s Day with Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian is giving her followers a glimpse into her romantic Valentine's Day.

In addition to subtle references to spending time with her new boyfriend, Travis Barker, Kardashian shared a photo of herself wearing a lacy, red lingerie set on her Instagram Story Sunday.

The image posted shows a text message between Kardashian and her close friend Stephanie Shepard — former COO of Kardashian West Brands. The text thread features photos of both women wearing festive lingerie from luxe brand La Perla.

Shepard captioned the post, which included other scenes from her Valentine's Day, "love notes."

Kardashian spent her day with Barker, who she started dating recently after years of friendship. The couple shared matching photos of a crackling fireplace, both on their Instagram Stories.

Barker also posted a photo of what appeared to be the gift he gave Kardashian for the occasion: a diamond anklet.

And while the couple have yet to post a photo together, Kardashian gave her new boyfriend a sweet nod with a Valentine's Day poem.

"Roses are red, violets are blue, garlic bread, Blink-182," she posted, referring to Barker's longtime band.

Last month, PEOPLE confirmed the romantic relationship between Kardashian and the musician.

"He's liked her for a long time and she just got more open to the idea. He's a good guy and a really great dad," a source told PEOPLE. "Her family and friends all really like him. Their kids all get along too, which is sweet."

Kardashian, 41, and her ex Scott Disick co-parent their three kids: sons Mason, 11, and Reign, 6, as well as 8-year-old daughter Penelope. Kardashian and Disick, 37, ended their nine-year relationship in July 2015.

Meanwhile, Barker, 45, shares stepdaughter Atiana, 21, daughter Alabama, 15, and son Landon, 17, with his ex-wife, Shanna Moakler, whom he was married to from 2004 to 2008.

Last week, Kardashian and Barker were spotted holding hands while out at dinner together, where a source said the former "looked very happy."

Another insider told PEOPLE the two have similar priorities, which makes spending time together easy.