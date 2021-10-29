Kourtney Kardashian kept a strong red-and-black theme going in her latest Instagram gallery, including a shot of her manicured hand and ring from fiancé Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian Poses in Latex Red Dress and Shows Off Engagement Ring from Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian is continuing to celebrate the rosier things in life as a newly engaged woman!

The reality star, 42, posted a gorgeous collection of images to her Instagram on Thursday, leading with a selfie in which she was clad in a sexy red vinyl dress.

Kardashian's outfit featured a delicate shine and crisscross halter straps, contrasting with her shorter dark hair.

The rest of the images picked up on the same color motif, including another look at the ring her fiancé Travis Barker presented to her when they got engaged last week.

Kardashian also made sure to include another image of the lavish rose display that surrounded them for their magic moment.

A shot of a rosy sunset revealed what looked to be Kardashian's two younger children Penelope, 9, and Reign, 6, she shares with ex Scott Disick. (The couple also shares son Mason, 11.)

Other images included a red Chanel sweater and matching Marc Jacobs Mickey Mouse top, red peppers at a farmer's market and a black-and-white photo in a book set on top of vibrant rose petals.

The Poosh founder captioned the gallery with a single emoji for a rose.

The eldest Kardashian sister said "Yes" to Blink-182's Barker, 45, on Oct. 17 in an over-the-top beachside proposal.

Barker proposed at a beachside hotel in Montecito, California. The musician got down on one knee alongside an elaborate floral arrangement and candles in the sand before popping the question.