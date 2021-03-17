Kourtney Kardashian Poses for Mirror Selfie in Skin-Baring Black Halter Dress

The reality star captioned the photo on Instagram with a simple "Hi 🕶"

Kourtney Kardashian is rocking a sexy take on the little black dress.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star posted a mirror selfie on Instagram Tuesday, wearing a skin-baring black halter dress that featured a large cutout on her torso.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Kourtney, 41, captioned the photo with a simple "Hi 🕶"

The closet mirror selfie has become somewhat of a Kourtney classic.

Last month, the reality star showed some skin in a selfie from the same spot, posing on her knees on the floor of her bedroom closet wearing the fiery red SKIMS Fits Everybody Scoop Neck Bra and the barely-there SKIMS Fits Everybody Micro Thong, which sold out quickly after launching on Valentine's Day. She accessorized with an edgy skull and crossbones necklace.

"Since I wasn't invited to the sister shoot ..." she wrote, poking fun at her sisters for not inviting her to Kim Kardashian's Valentine's Day SKIMS campaign with sisters Kendall and Kylie Jenner.

A few days earlier, the Poosh founder gave a glimpse into her romantic Valentine's Day with former Blink-182 drummer and new boyfriend Travis Barker when she posed in front of the mirror in revealing red La Perla lingerie.

RELATED VIDEO: Kourtney Kardashian Started Dating Travis Barker as She Was Ready for a Relationship with a 'Mature Guy'

Kourtney spent the holiday with Barker, 45, whom she started dating recently after years of friendship. The couple shared matching photos of a crackling fireplace, both on their Instagram Stories.

Two days after their Valentine's Day celebrations, Kourtney and Barker made their relationship public on social media. The mom of three shared a photo of the couple's hands clasped together on Instagram. While she didn't add a caption to the image, Barker shared the post on his Instagram Stories.

A source previously told PEOPLE that Barker has been crushing on Kourtney "for a long time."