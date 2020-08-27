Kourtney Kardashian's Poosh Lifestyle Brand to Host Its First-Ever Virtual Wellness Festival

Fans looking to emulate Kourtney Kardashian's healthy lifestyle need look no further than the star's inaugural Poosh Your Wellness Virtual Festival.

Inspired by the content on Kourtney's healthy living website, Poosh, the one-day virtual event will be held on Saturday Sept. 26 and will feature various workshops, activities and conversations designed to engage and inspire the Poosh reader.

“I am so so excited to bring you guys our first-ever Poosh Your Wellness festival,” Kourtney, 41, said. “It is going to take everything we talk about on the site and bring it to life in a daylong virtual experience.”

For a $25 general admission ticket, an attendee gets access to a full day of programming, which includes everything from a morning matcha ceremony with Kourtney and self-hypnosis session to a clean eats cooking demonstration and an end-of-day happy hour hosted by Kourtney and her sister Khloé Kardashian. Plus, all guests will receive a virtual gift bag filled with exclusive offers from the events brand partners like Clarins, Lelo, Vital Proteins, Nyakio and more.

For an even more personal experience, guests can upgrade to the premium experience for $250 a ticket.

In addition to accessing the same experiences, premium passholders are invited to attend a pre-show virtual “meet and greet” with Kourtney and have the opportunity to have your questions answered live by her. They will also receive a gift bag complete with over $300 worth of Poosh-approved products.

A portion of the proceeds raised from the Poosh Your Wellness Festival ticket purchases will be donated to Oceana, a nonprofit ocean conservation organization.

Kourtney first launched Poosh in April 2019 after building buzz about the secret project she'd been working on for quite some time.

“I decided to launch Poosh because I felt that there was something missing in the healthy lifestyle space. Healthy living gets a bad wrap; it’s as though if you care about what you put in — or on — your body, then you’re not sexy or cool. But this just isn’t true, and Poosh is here to prove just that,” she said.