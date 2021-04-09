Kourtney Kardashian's Lifestyle Brand Poosh to Host 2nd Virtual Wellness Festival

This year, general admission to the Poosh Your Wellness event will be free for all who want to join

Kourtney Kardashian's bringing Poosh to the masses with the second virtual Poosh Your Wellness festival — and for the first time, general admission is free.

"Poosh just turned two and this is our second-ever virtual wellness festival. When we were planning this, we went back to our ethos, which is offering advice on how to live a modern lifestyle that is actually achievable for all people. For that reason, it was important to us to be able to offer free general admission to all interested in attending," Kardashian, 41, tells PEOPLE exclusively of the full-day virtual event sponsored by Samsung on May 1.

For those who want an extra-special experience, Poosh is still offering VIP admission spots, which guarantee attendees a virtual meet-and-greet session with Kardashian herself and a gift bag (valued at nearly $400!) filled with Poosh-approved products from Beyond Meat, Youth to the People, Peach & Lily, Liquid IV and Slip Silk.

The lineup of health, wellness and beauty workshops includes an all-star group of experts, like Peach & Lily founder Alicia Yoon (who's hosting a facial yoga class), OMnoire founder Christina Rice (who's leading a future journaling session) and many more.

Kardashian even recruited some of her sisters to partake in the event. Kim Kardashian, who has been eating vegan over the past few months, will host a plant-based cooking class and Kendall Jenner will join the Poosh founder for an end-of-day happy hour session with her new 818 Tequila.

"I cannot wait to see Kim showing us how to make one of her favorite plant-based recipes. And well, happy hour with Kendall is for sure going to be hilarious....pray for me because we will be drinking tequila!" Kourtney tells PEOPLE.

She adds, "Having my sisters, alongside experts and thought leaders, is going to be like spending the day with friends — the kind of friends who can teach you something."

In addition to the wellness festival, Poosh is celebrating its two-year anniversary by launching Project Poosh, a new program designed to help a rising entrepreneur launch their new product. From now until May 2, aspiring applicants can submit their idea and business plan on Poosh.com and one lucky winner will be selected to receive market and e-commerce support from the Poosh team.