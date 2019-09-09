Kourtney Kardashian Reveals She Got Plasma Injections to Fix ‘Bald’ Spot on Her Head

Kourtney Kardashian was quick to take action after discovering a small bald spot on her head.

On Sunday’s season 17 premiere of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Kourtney, 40, took a trip to the doctor in order to address her hair problem.

“Today I’m getting PRP [platelet-rich plasma], which is where they take your blood and spin it and they use your plasma and they inject it in my head for my hair to grow back,” she said.

During her visit with Dr. Jason Diamond, the reality star was told that while she should “be fine,” it could “take a long time” before everything was back to normal.

“I definitely think that we should get some injections in there,” Diamond told Kardashian. “I think you probably need two or three series, maybe once a month for the next three months and I think you’ll be fine.”

Fans were first alerted to Kardashian’s hair troubles days before the season premiere, in a trailer that showed Kim Kardashian West advising her sister to go to the hospital.

“Kourtney, you have a really big spot on the top of your head,” Kardashian West, 38, said. “Look down, Kourtney. Oh my god, I’m afraid for your life. Have you seen that?”

“No, but I feel it,” her older sister replied, explaining that she blamed the lack of a hair on having recently worn an extremely tight, high ponytail at a February gala.

“It’s a hole in my head. I swear it’s from my ponytail, it was so tight that I had a bump on my head like this.”

Image zoom Kourtney Kardashian Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

However, while Kardashian West thought the problem required immediate help, her sister didn’t agree.

“Kourtney, your hair is gone,” Kardashian West said. “You’re bald. You have to go to the hospital right now.”

“I’m not going to the hospital,” her sister replied.

Of course, Kardashian isn’t the only celebrity who has expressed concern over the potential side effects of rocking a high ponytail.

Back in November 2018, Camila Cabello commiserated with Ariana Grande, who’s known for her sky high ponys, saying that she couldn’t put up with the pain — and didn’t understand how Grande handled it.

“I just did a high ponytail for the first time and it is literally pulling on my BRAIN ITS SO PAINFUL HOW DO YOU DO IT @ArianaGrande,” Cabello wrote, adding that halfway through the MTV European Music Awards she actually had to pull out her tight up-do.

well u actually have hair so that prolly makes it a lil more painful ….. nah jk i’m in constant pain always and don’t care at all — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) November 4, 2018

Although Grande admitted even she suffers through the pain, she explained that as she has hair extensions, it’s a little different.

“well u actually have hair so that prolly makes it a lil more painful ….. nah jk i’m in constant pain always and don’t care at all,” the pop star replied.

Even though Grande hasn’t been deterred by the pain, Cabello said she’s over the look. “I’m literally never doing that hairstyle again,” the star tweeted.