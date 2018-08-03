Nicholas Hunt/Getty; Dave Kotinsky/Getty; Stefanie Keenan/Getty

Kourtney Kardashian is always supporting her sister’s makeup brands on social media. But it the star had to choose between Kylie Jenner‘s Kylie Cosmetics lip kits or Kim Kardashian West‘s KKW Beauty contours, there’s one product she couldn’t live without.

“I would pick Kylie Jenner lip liner, because that’s the lip liner I wear every day, and then I think I would have to pick Kim’s concealer,” Kardashian, 39, tells PEOPLE exclusively leading up to this weekend’s season 15 premiere of Keeping Up with the Kardashians. “But to me, I don’t mind if I don’t look contoured, but I do like a little lip definition, so I might pick Kylie’s.”



Looking for more style content? Click here to subscribe to the PeopleStyle Newsletter for amazing shopping discounts, can’t-live-without beauty products and more.

Besides using one of Jenner’s lip liners and Kardashian West’s contour sticks each day, Kardashian also likes to use the KKW Beauty lipstick. “I do use her gloss, but I’m a lipstick [user] — I like it matte,” the star explains.

When Kardashian’s keeping her makeup routine minimal, she grabs a lightweight foundation and does “a little of Kim’s contour, a little lip liner, tiny mascara and that’s it.”

RELATED PHOTOS: Photographic Proof that Kourtney Kardashian Has Looked the Same for 10 Years

As for when she goes completely makeup-free? Kardashian says, “If I’m truly barefaced, then I love to brush my eyebrows and curl my lashes and put on lip balm.”

Season 15 of Keeping Up with the Kardashians premieres Sunday at 9 p.m. ET on E!

— with reporting by Natalie Stone