Kourtney Kardashian Packs Sexy Nightgown for 'Night Away' with Fiancé Travis Barker

The couple returned to where they got engaged — the Rosewood Miramar Beach — for a romantic getaway

Kourtney Kardashian brought some sexy lingerie for a special night away with fiancé Travis Barker.

Nearly three months after the couple got engaged, Kardashian, 42, and Barker, 46, returned to Montecito, Calif., the same location where the Blink-182 drummer popped the question to the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum, for a romantic getaway.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

To celebrate the occasion, Kardashian packed a sexy, fur-lined nightgown. The star shared a slideshow of photos on Instagram from the couples' "night away," including sunset snaps, pics of their dinner and a shot of a sheer black nightdress with a red furry hem and matching red gloves photographed on a bed.

While Barker didn't explicitly say how much he loved the lingerie, he did repost the photo on his own Instagram Story.

The couple spent their night away at the Rosewood Miramar Beach in Montecito, the location where Barker got down on one knee and popped the question in a romantic seaside proposal on Oct. 17.

A source recently told PEOPLE that while the Poosh founder "was never opposed to marriage" before getting together with the Blink-182 drummer, "her thoughts definitely changed when she and Travis became official. Those two spend all their time together and are madly in love."

The two have been inseparable ever since they took their friendship to the next level earlier this year. PEOPLE confirmed the couple's relationship in January, and Barker and Kardashian went Instagram official shortly after spending Valentine's Day weekend together.

Kourtney Kardashian Travis Barker engaged Credit: Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

"She's over the moon," the source continued. "They're almost like high school sweethearts all over again. Neither of them ever thought they'd fall in love like this again."