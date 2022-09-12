Kourtney Kardashian Opens Up About All of Travis Barker's Tattoos Dedicated to Her

Kardashian told TODAY that she even inks her husband herself from time to time

By Hedy Phillips
Published on September 12, 2022 04:16 PM
Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian; Travis Barker seen sporting a new Kourtney Tattoo
Photo: Cindy Ord/MG22/Getty Images; APEX / MEGA

Travis Barker wears his love for Kourtney Kardashian on his skin. Literally.

The musician has a handful of tattoos dedicated to his wife, and the Kardashians star opened up about what she thinks of them on Monday's episode of TODAY.

When asked if she has a fave of Barker's tattoos for her, she answered pretty matter-of-factly. "The Kourtney, of course," she said, referring to his ink of her name on his chest. "He also has my lips," she added, also saying on the show that she "tattooed him" herself as well. "I wrote 'I Love You' in cursive language and then I did it. I put it on. I did the gun and did it. And then I practiced and did a 'K' with a heart. So there's a few."

Travis Barker seen sporting a new Kourtney Tattoo over his heart as he plays the drums for a video on top a Hollywood tour bus
APEX / MEGA

Barker, 46, stepped out in April 2021 with his "Kourtney" tattoo visible for the first time. This was just the beginning of the way the Blink-182 drummer started showing his love for Kardashian through his body art.

Like the Poosh founder said on TODAY, there are a few tattoos, including her lips. In October 2021 — right after he proposed — Barker got his fiancée's lips inked on the inside of his left bicep. Barker teased the new tattoo on his Instagram Story by snapping a photo of a tattooing setup before sharing a black imprint of Kardashian's lips.

The next day, Barker's tattoo artist Scott Campbell posted a photo of the final design. "Scorpio season. On @travisbarker … Lips straight from the mouth of @kourtneykardash Congrats you two," the tattoo artist wrote.

travis barker
travis barker/instagram

Kardashian even took it upon herself to put a little bit of her own artwork on her love's body, writing out "I Love You" on his skin. In May 2021, she showed off their tattoo sesh on Instagram, where she took on artist duties to ink Barker's arm.

"I tattoo," Kardashian simply captioned the Instagram post.

In December last year, Barker called the tattoo his "favorite tattoo" from his "favorite tattoo artist" when he shared a picture on his Instagram Story.

The couple, who married (a few times) earlier this year, has been attached at the hip since they started dating in January 2021. During New York Fashion Week this month, the two sat front row at the Tommy Hilfiger show in Brooklyn, N.Y., in matching Hilfiger outfits and were joined by Barker's daughter, Alabama Barker, 16.

They didn't just sit front row, though — Barker played the drums during the show's dramatic finale in the rain. He did so shirtless with his "Kourtney" tattoo on full display.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/kourtney-kardashian/" data-inlink="true">kourtney kardashian</a>, travis barker, alabama barker
Monica Schipper/Getty

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

Kardashian then dropped some big news Monday morning when she launched her new brand Lemme, a line of ​​all-natural supplemental gummies. In a new interview with WSJ. Magazine, Kardashian shared, "My process [with a new product] is take it to my natural doctor, and he would muscle test me with it," she explained. "I would hold the product in my hand, and he would see how it reacts to my body."

"Some things test well but most of the time things didn't test well on me. I found it so interesting when he would say, 'Oh, it's because they're using corn or corn syrup or it's genetically modified,'" Kardashian added.

The collection took her five years to create, and she said she feels "passionate about the ingredients and the combinations" that she and her team came up with.

Related Articles
Travis Barker gets Kourtney Kardashian's lips tattooed on him; Travis Barker; Kourtney Kardashian
Travis Barker Gets Fiancée Kourtney Kardashian's Lips Tattooed on His Arm
travis barker
Travis Barker Defends His 'Badass' Collection of Tattoos from Online Haters
Shanna Moakler
Shanna Moakler Auctions Engagement Ring from Ex Travis Barker After He Weds Kourtney Kardashian
** EMBARGOED TILL MONDAY SEPTEMBER 12TH 8 AM *** Credit: Daniel Jack Lyons for WSJ. Magazine — Kourtney Kardashian Named Her Lemme Nutritional Gummies After a Phrase She Says 'All the Time'
Kourtney Kardashian Debuts Nutritional Gummies Brand Lemme: 'Naming a Business Is Like Naming a Kid'
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are seen on August 24, 2022 in Los Angeles, California
Kourtney Kardashian Had No Hesitation About Taking Travis Barker's Last Name: 'A Given'
kourtney-kardashian-travis-barker-italian-riviera
Kourtney Kardashian Posts Throwback Vacation Photos with Travis Barker in Italy
kourtney kardashian, travis barker
Kourtney Kardashian Tattoos 'K' on Husband Travis Barker: 'My Finest Work'
kourtney kardashian, travis barker
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's Relationship Timeline
kourtney kardashian; travis barker
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's Sweetest Photos Together
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Enjoy Beachside Movie Night with Fireworks: 'Best Night Ever'
Kourtney Kardashian Rocks Faux Tattoos Covering Her Body in Photo with Fiancé Travis Barker
Machine Gun Kelly attends the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on September 12, 2021 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker attend the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Machine Gun Kelly Says He 'Called It from the Beginning' with Travis Barker & Kourtney Kardashian
travis barker and kourtney kardashian
Travis Barker Shows Off 'Favorite Tattoo' from 'Favorite Tattoo Artist' Kourtney Kardashian
Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram
Kourtney Kardashian Shows Her Love for Fiancé Travis Barker with "TB" Pendant Necklaces
shanna moakler; travis barker
Shanna Moakler Appears to Comment on Ex Travis Barker Covering Up His Arm Tattoo of Her Name
Kourtney Kardashian, travis barker
Travis Barker Asked Kourtney Kardashian to Marry Him 'Once a Month' for a Year Ahead of Their 3 Weddings
Kourtney Kardashian Travis Barker
Kourtney Kardashian Wears Vintage Blink-182 Shirt to Dinner with Travis Barker