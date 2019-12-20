Kourtney Kardashian’s Nighttime Routine Costs More Than $500

Image zoom Jeff Schear/Getty

Just like every other Kardashian-Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian has perfected the art of a good morning (and evening) skincare routine.

The Poosh founder recently invited Harper’s Bazaar into her home for its “Going to Bed With” series, and being the beauty obsessive that I am, I immediately pressed play on the eight-minute video as soon as I found it. Funnily enough, it was just after completing my own measly two-product evening routine. (I vow to do better in the new year.)

Kourtney starts the video by noting that she has combination skin, which, in case you didn’t know, basically means having a mix of oily and dry areas throughout the face. And while her nighttime routine is likely optimized for her combo skin, there are several products she mentions that work for all skin types.

RELATED: Kim Kardashian Spends Over $4,500 on Her Skincare Staples

Case in point: Step two in Kourtney’s eight-step evening routine. Before applying any creams or serums, she reaches for Garnier’s best-selling Micellar Cleansing Water to wash off her makeup from the day. As any beauty guru knows, you need to start with a clean base for the ingredients in the rest of your products to properly absorb, and this cult-favorite under-$10 facial cleanser removes dirt and oil without stripping skin of moisture.

Kourtney’s whole routine totals just over $500 when including the Dr. Barbara Sturm cream she sometimes uses as a ninth step, depending on her skin’s needs. Curious to see what other products made it into her nighttime skincare routine? We rounded up all the star’s must-haves — and their prices — below.

Aquis x Poosh Rapid Dry Leopard Print Hair Turban: $38

Image zoom Poosh

Buy It! Aquis x Poosh Rapid Dry Hair Turban, $38; poosh.com

Garnier Cleansing Water: $6.78

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! Garnier Micellar Cleansing Water, $6.78 (orig. $8.99); amazon.com

Peach & Lily Gel Cleanser: $28

Image zoom Peach & Lily

Buy It! Peach & Lily Hydrating Gel Cleanser, $28; ulta.com

Caudalíe Mask: $39

Image zoom Nordstrom

Buy It! Caudalíe Instant Detox Mask, $39; nordstrom.com

Vital Proteins x Poosh Collagen Latte: $49

Image zoom Poosh

Buy It! Vital Proteins x Poosh Pink Moon Milk Collagen Latte, $49; poosh.com

French Girl Lip Polish: $18

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! French Girl Rose Lip Polish, $17.50; amazon.com

Dr. Barbara Sturm Lip Balm: $55

Image zoom Nordstrom

Buy It! Dr. Barbara Sturm Lip Balm, $55; nordstrom.com

Hora x Poosh Moisturizing Powerhouse Bundle: $71

Image zoom Hora x Poosh

Buy It! Hora x Poosh Moisturizing Powerhouse Bundle, $71; horaskincare.com

Dr. Barbara Sturm Face Cream Light: $205

Image zoom Nordstrom

Buy It! Dr. Barbara Sturm Face Cream Light, $205; nordstrom.com