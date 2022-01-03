The star says that "the best is yet to come" in 2022

Kourtney Kardashian Brought the Sparkle on NYE in a Sequin Bra and Shorts: See Her Sexy Look

Kourtney Kardashian brought some glitz and glamour into the new year!

After spending a low-key Christmas Eve with her family and fiancé Travis Barker's kids, the Poosh founder, 42, rang in 2022 on New Year's Eve in a festive silver sparkly look.

Kardashian struck some poses standing next to a grandfather clock wearing a high-shine metallic sequin bra with matching silver high-rise shorts featuring a brocade print. An enormous layered diamond choker and cross pendant and silver platforms upped her glam factor.

kourtney kardashian Credit: kourtney kardashian/ instagram

"2022 the best is yet to come," Kardashian captioned the photos, where she playfully tossed a crystal dice clutch in the air.

Barker's daughter Alabama Barker seemed to give her soon-to-be stepmom's ensemble her stamp of approval. "Yesss 🔥," she wrote in the comments.

kourtney kardashian Credit: kourtney kardashian/ instagram

Kardashian and Barker, 46, celebrated their first Christmas together as an engaged couple and made it one to remember. On Christmas Eve, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum wore a semi-sheer red lace gown, while the Blink-182 drummer kept things classic in an all-black suit.

'Twas the night before Christmas," Kardashian captioned photos from the festivities.

Ahead of the holiday, Kardashian and Barker got in the festive spirit by visiting Disneyland to see its decorations. Kardashian posted multiple photos and videos from the family trip saying, "The happiest place on earth, in the rain at Christmas time."

"Can't think of anything better 🎄," Barker commented.

After PEOPLE confirmed Kardashian and Barker's relationship in Jan. 2021, the rocker popped the question at the Rosewood Miramar Beach hotel in Montecito, California, in October. The proposal came as a "complete surprise" to Kardashian, a source previously told PEOPLE.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Credit: Alabama Luella Barker/Instagram

"Travis told her family that he planned to propose, but everyone was great at keeping it secret. The Rosewood is their favorite for short weekend getaways. They often stay at the hotel," the insider said. "This is why Travis proposed there. It's a very special place to them, but it was also easier to keep everything a secret by proposing there."