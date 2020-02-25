Kourtney Kardashian, Zoë Kravitz, and Kaia Gerber All Own These Comfy Sneakers

Image zoom Splash; TID

There’s a new shoe taking Hollywood by storm, and we think comfortable sneaker connoisseurs are going to be quite fond of it. No, we’re not talking about Reese Witherspoon’s Hokas, though those are a celeb favorite, nor are we referring to the ever-popular (and sustainably made) Cariumas that the industry’s male heartthrobs wear on repeat. We’re actually talking about New Balance’s 990v5 — an ultra-comfy sneaker that celebs and Amazon shoppers are absolutely crazy about.

The shoe’s reign started with Kaia Gerber, who has been seen wearing this iconic sneaker since December — iconic because the 990v5 style is modeled off of the brand’s original 990 version that was released in 1982. It was the first under-$100 athletic shoe to hit the market. Since then, new versions have been released, but the fifth iteration of the classic 990 (a.k.a. the 990v5) offers a few new features and a slightly more modernized design. That said, it’s no surprise it’s caught the attention of some of the coolest dressers in Hollywood.

Perennial cool-girl Zoë Kravitz slipped on the 990v5 sneakers for a stroll around New York City, styling them with a gray sweatsuit, green coat, and black scarf. Most recently, though, it was Kourtney Kardashian who rocked the athletic shoes, not for a walk around the city, but rather for a tennis match that we’re willing to bet she won (in style).

The gray colorway that Gerber, Kravitz, and Kardashian all own is available on Amazon right now, but be warned: Sizes are selling out fast. If you need any more convincing that, yes, you should add this pair to your sneaker lineup, a quick look at the rave customer reviews will do that job. Plenty mention they were recommended to them by their podiatrists, while others commend the shoe’s comfort, support, and perfect fit.

Shop what we’re deeming Hollywood’s next It sneaker, below.

