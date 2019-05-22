Kourtney Kardashian Hides Cheeky Wardrobe Malfunction With a Pink Heart Emoji

Whoops! Kourtney Kardashian narrowly avoided showing a little too much skin at the launch of Kylie Jenner‘s skincare collection, Kylie Skin.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 40, looked party-ready in an ultra mini Dior pastel pink mosaic rhinestone dress from high-fashion rental retailer By:Fashionaholic that was so short, Kourtney accidentally flashed the camera when she sat down.

As she posed on a bed with her close friend and Kim Kardashian West‘s former assistant Stephanie Shepherd and some adorable oversize stuffed animals, Kourtney crossed her legs, which made the dress rise up and reveal her undergarments.

But Kourtney brushed off the near-wardrobe malfunction with grace. Instead of not posting the photo, the reality star made a simple edit: she hilariously covered up the area using a pink heart emoji.

“love me,” she captioned the photo.

Kourtney was also joined by the rest of her family for Kylie’s launch party, including sisters Kim, Khloé Kardashian and mom Kris Jenner (meanwhile, sister Kendall Jenner was at the Cannes Film Festival).

Like Kourtney, Khloé, 34, turned heads in a form-fitting, strapless catsuit by Vex Latex. To complete her eye-catching ensemble, the star carried a sequined clutch and sported a long, pink ponytail that fell down to her thighs.

Image zoom NEMO/BACKGRID

Kourtney and Khloé made it back from their Turks & Caicos girls’ getaway just in time to celebrate Kylie’s launch.

During the relaxing trip, Khloé posted a bikini-clad photo of herself holding her “water baby,” 13-month-old daughter True.

Image zoom Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

In the image, Kardashian showed off her fit frame in a sexy neon pink bikini from White Fox Swim and a Lack of Color hat while standing in the water and holding her baby girl on her hip.