Lifestyle Style Kourtney Kardashian Debuts Nutritional Gummies Brand Lemme: 'Naming a Business Is Like Naming a Kid' Kourtney Kardashian Barker unveiled her new Lemme all-natural supplemental gummies in a new interview with WSJ. Magazine By Glenn Garner Updated on September 12, 2022 08:09 AM Kourtney Kardashian Barker is getting into the gummies game. While speaking with WSJ. Magazine in an interview published Monday, The Kardashians star, 43, announced the launch of Lemme, her new line of all-natural edible (non-CBD) supplements, and detailed the five-year process it took to bring the brand to fruition. "My process [with a new product] is take it to my natural doctor, and he would muscle test me with it," she explained. "I would muscle test me with it," she explained. "I would hold the product in my hand, and he would see how it reacts to my body." Kourtney Kardashian Embarks on Sustainable Fashion Journey as the New Ambassador of BooHoo "Some things test well but most of the time things didn't test well on me. I found it so interesting when he would say, 'Oh, it's because they're using corn or corn syrup or it's genetically modified,'" Kardashian added. With clever names like Lemme Chill, Lemme Focus and Lemme Matcha, Kardashian muscle tested each formula on herself. She prioritized non-GMO, vegan, gluten-free and gelatin-free ingredients in the supplements, while avoiding corn syrup, artificial colors, flavors and sweeteners. "Matcha is probably my favorite gummy. It has B12, [so] it's not like jittery caffeine energy. Matcha naturally has caffeine, so it's not caffeine-free, but it's like the tiniest bit of caffeine," she said, noting: "The B12 and the coenzyme Q10 give you that sustained energy. I feel really passionate about the ingredients and the combinations." The POOSH founder also revealed how she came up with the name for the new brand, which she plans to expand beyond gummies. "I couldn't think of the right word for each scenario [in which to take a supplement], but we'd say all the time, 'Lemme focus on this.' Once we realized we use it so much in our vocabulary, none of us could get it out of our heads," she said. "You know, Lemme-everything-that-I'm-doing." Kim Kardashian Says Plant-Based Diet Helps Her Psoriasis: 'It's Made Me More Mindful' Kardashian explained: "Poosh was the first name that we thought of and it just stuck. I feel like naming a business is like naming a kid. There was one [name] that always felt so right for each of my kids, and I felt the same way with Poosh and Lemme." Kardashian's Lemme supplemental gummies will be available to purchase later this month.