Kourtney Kardashian Snaps a Mirror Selfie While Wearing a Teal String Bikini

The 41-year-old Keeping Up with the Kardashians star has been candid about being "proud of my shape"

Kourtney Kardashian's proudly putting her bikini body on display.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star and mom of three, 41, took a moment to show off her tiny teal string bikini while she sat on floor of her closet and snapped a quick mirror selfie. In one pic, Kardashian, who topped the look off with a straw hat, faced the camera and in another she turned to get a profile shot.

The star shared both swimsuit pics on her Instagram Story and decided not to caption either one of them.

Kardashian has been promoting body positivity for the past few months on social media after some internet trolls have said she looked pregnant in some of her bikini photos.

Instead of letting the comment bother her, Kardashian clapped back saying she's "proud" of her curves. "This is me when I have a few extra pounds on, and I actually love it," Kardashian — who shares sons Mason, 10, and Reign, 5, and daughter Penelope, 7, with ex Scott Disick — wrote at the time. "I have given birth three amazing times and this is the shape of my body."

She also addressed owning her body during a Poosh Wellness Wednesday live chat on YouTube.

"I commented back and said, ‘This is the shape of my body. I definitely gained a few pounds over this quarantine time and I love my body and I'm proud of my shape and I'm obviously posting it and this is the shape of my body,'" she said during the Poosh video. "I don't think I look pregnant at all. We're all shaped differently, and that's my body, and I'm proud of it so that's how I respond to the negative comments."