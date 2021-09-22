Kourtney Kardashian and Megan Fox Pose Topless Together for Racy SKIMS Campaign

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

The friends even pretended to make out with an apple in one of the sensual campaign photos

Kourtney Kardashian and Megan Fox bare it all for a new SKIMS campaign.

As the pair seductively posed side-by-side, each woman covered their breasts by reaching one arm across their chest.

The other campaign photos are just as steamy.

Kourtney Kardashian, megan fox Credit: Donna Trope

In one pic, Kardashian and Fox pretended to make out and sensually posed with a red apple between each of their mouths while wearing SKIMS lingerie. Another sexy shot shows Fox opening her mouth while Kardashian feeds her a plate of cherries.

The Poosh founder loved one of the photos so much that she already made it the background on her cell phone, and shared the pic on her Instagram Stories.

Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram Credit: Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

"I love that SKIMS really understands what women want to wear and that they want to feel sexy, confident and empowered," Fox said of the shoot in a press release. "I loved being in this campaign with Kourtney, we had so much fun shooting together."

Kourtney Kardashian, megan fox Credit: Donna Trope

Kardashian added: "I had so much fun shooting with Megan for the campaign. SKIMS really is my favorite for my undies, bras and basics — I think I would say that even if Kim weren't my sister!"

The friends appeared together last weekend at the MTV Video Music Awards to support boyfriends Barker, 45, and Kelly, 31. They snapped some group photos together in the bathroom which Fox shared on Instagram with a cheeky caption.

"Kourtney and I are in love," Fox wrote of the photo where they were seen smiling at each other.

Before Kelly and Barker performed their single "Papercuts" together to close out the show, Fox and Kardashian went onstage to introduce them.

"I'm a huge fan of this next performer. I've watched him grow, and not just as an artist, but also as a person," Fox told the crowd of Kelly.

Megan Fox, Kourtney Kardashian Megan Fox and Kourtney Kardashian | Credit: MTV

"I'm a fan too, and I think his drummer is super hot," Kardashian quipped of Barker.

Fox then introduced the musicians in a very special way: "New York, I need you to get extra loud for our future baby daddies," she told the crowd.

The Jennifer's Body actress and Kelly first met on the set of Midnight in the Switchgrass in March 2020, and have been going strong since making their relationship public that summer. Both have children from previous relationships; Fox has sons Noah, 8, Bodhi, 7, and Journey, 5, with ex-husband Brian Austin Green, while Kelly is a proud dad to daughter Casie, 13.