Kourtney Kardashian Marries Travis Barker (Again!) in Micro-Mini Wedding Dress and Hooded Veil 

Kardashian pulled from the Dolce & Gabbana archives for her Santa Barbara weekend wedding ceremony to Travis Barker, who wore an all black suit

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker drop off grandmother Mary Jo at home after getting secretly married in Santa Barbara!

Kourtney Kardashian once again brought the bridal vibes.

Over the weekend, The Kardashians star, 43, legally married fiancé Travis Barker, 46, in Santa Barbara with a few close friends and family members in attendance following their much talked-about "practice wedding" in Las Vegas on April 4. And her outfit was very much in line with the couple's rock star-influenced aesthetic.

Kardashian wore a white Dolce & Gabbana minidress, a rep for the Italian label confirms to PEOPLE, featuring a bustier style top and an embroidered "bleeding heart" detail on the bodice. She teamed the look with a sheer hooded veil attached to sheer sleeves (also Dolce & Gabbana) and oxblood pumps.

For his part, the Blink-182 drummer wore a fitted all-black suit and his favorite shades.

A source close to Kardashian told PEOPLE that the couple "couldn't be happier."

"After they got married in Santa Barbara, they came back to L.A. to be with their kids," the insider added. "Kourtney was beaming. She feels beyond lucky to be Travis' wife."

This is the second vintage look Kardashian has picked for her bridal moments; she also sported an archival yellow Versace bustier with an Art Deco cross on the front for her Las Vegas commitment ceremony to Barker following the Grammys red carpet in April.

A carousel of photos shared on Instagram by the Poosh founder portrayed the couple also wearing matching leather jackets for their spontaneous visit to One Love Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas.

"Once upon a time in a land far, far away (Las Vegas) at 2am, after an epic night and a little tequila, a queen and her handsome king ventured out to the only open chapel with an Elvis and got married (with no license)," she captioned the photos. "Practice makes perfect."