Kourtney Kardashian Lounges in Calvin Klein Underwear on Poosh Instagram

Kourtney Kardashian is showing off some sexy sleepwear!

On Monday, the 40-year-old reality star appeared on her lifestyle site Poosh‘s Instagram account to promote the site’s latest tips on how to achieve a good night’s sleep.

The mother-of-three, who does not frequently share photos of herself on the professional account, is seen laying across a bed wearing only Calvin Klein underwear and a matching sports bra.

In the photo, Kardashian has her hair back in a sleek ponytail and is holding herself up with her hand resting against her head.

“We’ve got the secret(s) to snoozing sooner. Link in bio to read our tips for a blissful slumber this PM,” the caption reads, including the hashtag #Pooshtheboundaries.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star launched the healthy lifestyle brand, which features an array of content in the beauty, style, home and wellness spaces, in April.

“I decided to launch Poosh because I felt that there was something missing in the healthy lifestyle space. Healthy living gets a bad wrap; it’s as though if you care about what you put in — or on — your body, then you’re not sexy or cool. But this just isn’t true, and Poosh is here to prove just that,” Kardashian said in her announcement on Instagram.

She continued, “People are constantly asking me how I do it all, from being a single mom to working full-time to still maintaining a social life. I get endless questions about food, kids, beauty and fashion, so I decided to create Poosh, a curated experience and a destination for modern living.”

Kardashian, who has been focused on promoting the brand as well as spending time with her children, sons Mason, 9, and Reign, 4, and daughter Penelope, 7, recently announced she would be taking a step back from her family’s reality show.

“I just decided to spend more time as a mom and put more of my energy there,” she explained during a recent appearance on Entertainment Tonight before reassuring, “But I’m not saying goodbye.”

“I think you’ll have to see more of it on the new season, season 18,” Kardashian continued. “It isn’t airing yet, but it’s being filmed. Currently, in this room.”

As for whether Kim and Khloé Kardashian believe KUWTK will go on without Kourtney, her younger sisters said while they will miss having Kourtney on the show, they don’t believe she’ll be gone forever.

“We definitely love Kourtney and we will miss Kourtney and whatever she decides to do, but people come, people go all the time in this family,” Khloé, 35, explained. “We feel like it’s a revolving door, so Kourtney might leave this week, she’ll be back.”

“They all come back,” the Good American founder added.