Travis Barker Played 'Big Part' in Kourtney Kardashian's Engagement Ring Design, Says Lorraine Schwartz

"It's a flawless, beautifully cut diamond stone," Schwartz tells PEOPLE of the ring Barker, 45, gave to Kardashian, 42, when he popped the question at the Rosewood Miramar in Montecito, California on Sunday night.

"I worked on it with Travis and he was a really big part of it," the celebrity jeweler adds. "He was really hands-on in the whole making of it. It's gorgeous and they're happy."

kardashian barker ring Credit: Atiana De La Hoya Instagram. inset: getty

Schwartz is the Kardashian-Jenner family's longtime go-to jeweler (she famously designed Kim Kardashian West's engagement rings from ex-husbands Kris Humphries and Kanye West), so it comes as no surprise that Barker turned to the pro for the special stone.

Kourtney Kardashian, travis barker Credit: Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Fans will eventually get to see how Kardashian's romantic night unfolded since the sunset proposal was filmed for her family's upcoming Hulu show, a source told PEOPLE.

"Since this is Kourtney's first engagement, it's of course a big deal," the source said. "Most of her family was there to celebrate. Two of Travis' kids were there too. They enjoyed a private, family dinner at the hotel."

"It was a beautiful celebration," added the source. "Everyone is very happy for them. Her family loves Travis."

Barker set the scene for Kardashian on the beach in the middle of a massive heart-shaped floral arrangement surrounded by candles. "Forever," Kardashian captioned photos she shared on Instagram of the special moment.

Kourtney Kardashian Travis Barker engaged Credit: Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

"It was a complete surprise for Kourtney. Travis told her family that he planned to propose, but everyone was great at keeping it secret," a separate source revealed to PEOPLE. "The Rosewood is their favorite for short weekend getaways. They often stay at the hotel. This is why Travis proposed there. It's a very special place to them, but it was also easier to keep everything a secret by proposing there."