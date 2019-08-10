Kourtney Kardashian Wears Leopard Print Bikini and Matching Turban — Just Like Niece True!

True Thompson is known for matching looks with her mom Khloé Kardashian — but it now appears her style is inspiring Aunt Kourtney Kardashian too!

On Friday, Kourtney, 40, shared a photo of herself in a high-waisted leopard-print bikini and matching turban as she leaned against a wall on her tippy-toes.

Along with the snap, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star announced that her lifestyle website, Poosh, would be partnering with Aquis to launch a line of “custom, limited-edition leopard hair turbans” on August 15.

“My entire team loves it, and we hope you do too,” Kourtney wrote of the hair wrap, which she said would reduce breakage and damage, cut down drying time, and help with bed head.

Image zoom Kourtney Kardashian Kourtney Kardashian Instagram

RELATED: Khloé Kardashian Criticized After Daughter True Poses with Over $160,000 in Birkin Bags

Fans of the Kardashians, however, may have noticed that the head wrap looked very familiar to another younger member of the famous family.

Back in November, Kourtney’s 16-month-old niece True was photographed rocking the leopard-print turban as she sat inside a Hermès Birkin bag, which retails anywhere from $12,000 to over $200,000.

The youngster is also known for wearing turbans quite often, as mom Khloé frequently documents her daughter wearing them in almost every color to match her stylish outfits.

True also rocked the animal print earlier this week, when she wore a matching leopard-print ensemble with Khloé, 35.

Image zoom True Thompson Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

RELATED: Sofia Richie and Scott Disick Enjoy ‘Staycation’ as Kourtney Kardashian Relaxes in Europe

Besides working on her lifestyle website, Kourtney has recently been enjoying a European vacation with her three children, Mason, 9, Penelope, 7, and Reign, 4.

While there, the reality star has frequently documented her trip with gorgeous snaps of herself in her bikini, on their private yacht, enjoying some gelato with her kids, and sipping on a drink with a water-front view.

RELATED: Kourtney Kardashian Poses Completely Nude on Instagram to Promote Poosh Skincare Tips

Kourtney also recently bared it all to promote an article titled “Body Care Hacks for Great Skin” on Poosh.

Stripping down completely nude, the star sat at the edge of a pool for a risqué photo that accompanied the story and faced with her backside to the camera while her head looked over her shoulder with a seductive gaze.

It wasn’t the first time that the mom of three has gone nude for a Poosh photo shoot, either.

Before the world knew exactly what Poosh would become, Kourtney posted a photo sitting on her bathroom counter totally naked. She covered her breasts with a tea mug and laptop while crossing her legs to hide her nether region.

“C O M I N G. S O O N. @poosh,” the star mysteriously captioned the photo, which left fans wondering what Poosh could be.

Soon after, Kourtney announced that her new website would feature an array of content in the beauty, style, home and wellness spaces — all with her stamp of approval.

“I decided to launch Poosh because I felt that there was something missing in the healthy lifestyle space. Healthy living gets a bad wrap; it’s as though if you care about what you put in — or on — your body, then you’re not sexy or cool. But this just isn’t true, and Poosh is here to prove just that,” she wrote on Poosh.

She added: “People are constantly asking me how I do it all, from being a single mom to working full-time to still maintaining a social life. I get endless questions about food, kids, beauty and fashion, so I decided to create Poosh, a curated experience and a destination for modern living.”