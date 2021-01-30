The “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” alum had a model moment on social media

Kourtney Kardashian Leaves Very Little to The Imagination in Racy Red Bikini

Kourtney Kardashian is bringing the heat in the winter.

The POOSH founder, 41, posted a racy photo of herself in a tiny red string bikini on Friday.

In two of the photos, she emerged from a pool. The final shot was a close up of her toned body as she modeled the swimsuit.

"A little fun in the sun," Kardashian captioned the post.

Her youngest sister Kylie Jenner commented, "🔥♥️."

Model Lily Aldridge wrote, "🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥.

Kardashian's best friend Simon Huck added, "Weekend starts now! 📈📈📈📈

"He's liked her for a long time and she just got more open to the idea. He's a good guy and a really great dad," one source told PEOPLE recently. "Her family and friends all really like him. Their kids all get along too, which is sweet."

Kardashian and her ex Scott Disick co-parent their three kids: sons Mason, 11, and Reign, 6, as well as 8-year-old daughter Penelope. Kardashian and Disick, 37, ended their nine-year relationship in July 2015.

Meanwhile, Barker, 45, shares stepdaughter Atiana, 21, daughter Alabama, 15, and son Landon, 17, with his ex-wife, Shanna Moakler, whom he was married to from 2004-08.

"They are having fun. Kourtney's family likes Travis. He is a safe guy for Kourtney to date. They are taking it slow and it's not serious," says the second source.