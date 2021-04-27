Kourtney Kardashian Passionately Kisses Travis Barker in Thong Bikini Photo: 'Just Like Heaven'

The steamy photo comes just a week after Travis Barker celebrated Kourtney Kardashian's 42nd birthday with a PDA-packed slideshow on Instagram

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are packing on the PDA!

On Monday, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 42, posted a photo of herself passionately kissing the Blink-182 musician, 45, during a romantic trip to Utah's Amangari resort.

In the steamy shot, Barker can be seen lifting a bikini-clad Kardashian in his arms as they shared a smooch in the middle of the desert.

"Just Like Heaven," Kardashian captioned the shot on her Instagram, to which Barker replied in the comments section, "EVERYTHING."

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Credit: kourtney kardashain/instagram

The couple also shared pictures from what appears to be a cheeky game of Bananagrams to their respective Instagram Stories.

In Barker's post, the lettered tiles from the popular game spell out "orgasm" in addition to "tip," "pop" and "ex," among other words.

Meanwhile, Kourtney's photo shows another set of tiles spelling out the words like "vegan," "girl" and "raw."

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Credit: kourtney kardashain/instagram

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Credit: kourtney kardashain/instagram

Last week, Barker celebrated Kardashian's birthday with an extravagant white gardenia and tulip floral arrangement before whisking her away to Laguna Beach for a romantic getaway.

The drummer also penned a sweet tribute to his girlfriend alongside a PDA-packed slideshow on Instagram, featuring multiple photos of the pair kissing and embracing.

"I F-- LOVE YOU! 🖤. YOU'RE A BLESSING TO THIS WORLD. HAPPY BIRTHDAY @kourtneykardash," Barker captioned the post.

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian | Credit: Travis Barker/Instagram

In January, a source confirmed their relationship to PEOPLE, saying at the time that Kardashian and Barker have been "friends for a long time, but it's turned romantic."

The pair later made things Instagram official with a hand-holding picture over Valentine's Day weekend.

Since then, the two have been spending time with each other's families, with Kardashian enjoying a ski vacation with Barker's family earlier this month and the rocker heading to Palm Springs to spend time with the Kardashian-Jenner clan for Easter.

A source recently told PEOPLE that Barker "often spoils" Kardashian.