Tiger Queens! Kourtney and Kim Kardashian Pose in the Same Vintage Roberto Cavalli Gown

Kourtney Kardashian and Kim Kardashian West both channeled their inner tiger queens, posing in the exact same dress on Instagram.

Since the entire Kardashian-Jenner family has been social distancing due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Kourtney, 40, shared a fun throwback photo from a time she got all dolled up in a feline-print slip dress. “Throwback to my tail,” the Poosh founder captioned the Instagram, which also included a tiger tail pinned to the backside of her dress.

The star’s friends and fans flooded the post with funny comments that referenced the hit Netflix docuseries, Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness. “Hey you all cool cats and kittens,” joked Kardashian friend, A. Human exhibition founder and Command Entertainment Group principal Simon Huck.

But Kourtney wasn’t the only Kardashian sister to rock the vintage Roberto Cavalli design. Kim, 39, first modeled the gown during a vacation in Mexico in early January and paired the piece with rectangular sunglasses and oversized gold cross earrings.

Although it looks like Kim may have loaned Kourtney the dress, the sisters have butt heads in the past when it comes to clothing. During an episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians in 2019, Kim even accused Kourtney of copying her style when the eldest sister was trying to find an outfit for her 40th birthday party.

In her confessional, Kim explained that she works hard to maintain close relationships with the designers she borrows dresses from, and she doesn’t think Kourtney appreciates that.

“I don’t think Kourtney understands the legwork behind this. I don’t think anybody understands. You have to really have a relationship with that designer. She has no idea how this works,” Kim said.

Kourtney defended herself and her stylist, who at times has requested dresses from designers that Kim wanted to borrow too. “We have completely different looks. I’m not trying to copy your styles. But on a same designer, you can’t ban me from [them],” she said.

Kim fired back saying: “They said, ‘Sorry, Kourtney’s stylist pulled everything.’”

The sisters’ feuding continued throughout the season of KUWTK and culminated with a violent expletive-filled fight on the season 18 premiere of the reality show.

The aggressive argument stemmed from tensions that have been simmering since last season over Kourtney’s boundaries when it comes to filming the reality show. The fight escalated after Kim expressed her frustration with her sister’s work ethic — or, in her opinion, lack thereof.

“It was pretty intense,” Kim admitted during a recent appearance on The Tonight Show. “I feel like it’s been a lot of built-up resentment from Kourtney, or just feeling like she doesn’t really want to film anymore.”

While Kim said that she and Kourtney are “fine now,” they did have to take a break from filming after the fight. “We shut down production for a week after that,” she said. “I think everyone was really shook for a minute and just was like, ‘This isn’t our type of show. We want everyone to be comfortable and safe.”

Keeping Up with the Kardashians airs Thursdays (8 p.m. ET) on E!