Kourtney Kardashian Shows Her Natural Air-Dried Locks as She and Khloé Discuss Haircare Regimens

The Kardashian sisters explained how they've been caring for their hair without their pros, while social distancing at home

Kourtney Kardashian just gave fans a rare glimpse at her unstyled, natural hair texture.

During the star's Poosh Wellness Wednesday YouTube live discussion with sister Khloé Kardashian, Kourtney revealed she simply let her hair air dry after showering the night before and has been embracing a more low-key beauty look while social distancing.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Kourtney, 41, opened up about her hair at the start of the video after Khloé, 35, jokingly called her out for continuously touching her strands. "You're turning into me with the hair touching, I just want you to know," the Good American designer said.

"You know why? Cause this is hair from just taking a shower and letting it dry and sleeping on it," Kourtney replied with a laugh. "And so I haven't even brushed my hair today!"

With a shocked look on her face Khloé said: "Oh my gosh, I wish my hair looked like that. You look so sexy!"

Since the sisters were discussing their personal workout routines during the YouTube live, Kourtney and Khloé also opened up about what their haircare routine has been like while they've been staying home.

"I’ve only been doing this since quarantine time, I just rinse my hair with water after [I'm done working out]," Kourtney said. "Especially since I haven’t been seeing anyone. So I rinse my hair with water, then it has my hair's natural oils and then I can slick it with a silk scrunchie. That's just been my jam."

Image zoom Source: Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

As for her go-to style, Kourtney said: "I’ve been rocking just a slicked bun at all times. I keep it slicked with my natural hair grease."

Khloé takes a little bit of a different approach to her hair. "My thing is normally the beginning of the week is when I wash and blow dry my hair — but today I haven’t done anything so I’ll probably do it tomorrow! That’s why my hair’s slicked back, it’s all greasy and gross," the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star said with a laugh.

Usually during her workout, Khloé likes to take a clip and pin half of her hair up "so it's airing out." She continued, "When we get a break I try to hopefully help air dry it because that will help prolong your hair [in-between washes]."

Khloé also said she's "a dry shampoo person" and finds that by Wednesday or Thursday she will begin wearing her hair in a low bun or low pony before washing it again. "You just work with it," she said.

RELATED VIDEO: The Secret to Kourtney Kardashian's At-Home Workout Is Actually Affordable

When Khloé explained that she doesn't like to wash her hair every day, Kourtney jumped in to say that she actually used to always wash her hair daily, but now doesn't anymore.