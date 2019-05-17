Kourtney and Khloé Kardashian Wear Sexy Bikinis to Recreate Kourtney & Khloé Take Miami Poster

Is a Kourtney and Khloé Take Miami sequel in the works?

While on a sisters getaway vacation to Turks and Caicos, Kourtney Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian spent some time snapping a bikini photo shoot and one shot in particular will look very familiar to fans.

Khloé and Kourtney took photos on board a boat and recreated the exact same poses from the promotional posters for their spinoff series, Kourtney & Khloé Take Miami in 2009.

Their poses are so spot-on the only major difference is their new taste in swimsuit styles.

Instead of a a monokini, Kourtney chose a purple metallic two-piece with high-cut bottoms, which she paired with square sunglasses. And Khloé traded her cutout one-piece for an animal-print army green bikini from White Fox Swim. Instead of accessorizing with multiple chain necklaces, the reality star chose one gold chain and aviator shades.

Kourtney captioned the post, “They’re Sisters Not Saints,” which was the tagline from the show.

Khloé has also been sharing snaps from the vacation, posting a pic with her 1-year-old daughter True Thompson playing in the sand, and another showing off True’s pink striped swimsuit, head wrap and shades. “My Water Baby,” she captioned the photo.

The first spin-off series from the Keeping Up with the Kardashians franchise followed Kourtney and Khloé as they opened a D-A-S-H store in Miami. It also documented Khloé’s radio show, ‘Khloé After Dark’, which detailed her and Kourtney’s daily lives. The series lasted three seasons and featured Kim Kardashian West in the final season in 2013 as she and Kourtney tried to find a new location for their boutique.