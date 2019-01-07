Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner Get Cheeky in More Thong Bikini Photos from Aspen Trip

The KarJenner sisters are sizzling in swimwear!

Kourtney Kardashian, 39, and Kendall Jenner, 23, got cheeky while lounging in a hot tub and sipping on hot chocolate as they wore matching thong bikinis that showed off a lot of their backsides.

“What’s hotter than hot chocolate?” Kourtney jokingly captioned the revealing shot, which appears to be taken while the sisters went on a family ski trip to Aspen during the holidays.

Kendall and Kourtney provided us with no shortage of sexy swimsuit pictures during their vacation. The supermodel started first by posting a saucy Instagram photo standing in a variety of carefree poses while holding a mug and wearing only a skimpy pink string bikini, a pair of snow boots and a hat.

Kendall Jenner Instagram

“F— it’s cold,” Kendall captioned the post.

Just hours later, Kourtney decided to give her little sister a run for her money. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians stripped down and shared her own sexy snaps, simply captioning them, “Copied Kendall.”

Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

In one shot, the mom of three turned around to show her backside to the camera, which was completely visible in the cheeky thong bottoms.

While plenty of stars said they loved the sisters’ sexy shots in the comments, the KarJenner matriarch just wanted them to get out of the cold.

“Get inside and put some slippers on!!!” Kris Jenner wrote.

Kourtney and Kendall were joined by Kim Kardashian West, Kanye West, Scott Disick, Sofia Richie and Kim and Kourtney’s children during the trip to Aspen, Colorado.

Kourtney and Scott — who share daughter Penelope Scotland, 6, and sons Mason Dash, 9, and Reign Aston, 4 — have been spending more time together co-parenting on family trips along with Scott’s current girlfriend Sofia, 20.

Days before Christmas, Sofia traveled to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, for a brief family trip with Kourtney, Scott and their children.

Scott jokingly captioned the photo of his girlfriend and ex relaxing on recliners: “What more can a guy ask for. THREE’S COMPANY.”

A source told PEOPLE that as her relationship with Scott grows stronger, Sofia is continuing to navigate the complicated family dynamic with Kardashian. “She loves Scott and wants to be with him,” the source said. “She loves being around Scott and his kids.”

The insider also shared that Sofia is happy to have built up some trust with Kourtney and “proved that she is great with her kids.”