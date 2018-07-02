Inside Kourtney Kardashian’s Italian Vacation Wardrobe, from Vintage Chanel to Her Prom Shoes!

Kourtney Kardashian‘s seriously been stepping up her style game throughout her entire romantic Italian vacation with boyfriend Younes Bendjima.

The couple has explored all areas of the country since kicking off their getaway almost two weeks ago from visiting must-see tourist spots in Rome, to hanging poolside at the five-star hotel Capri Palace in Capri to swimming in the crystal-clear waters of the world-famous Blue Grotto. And while Kardashian has spent much of her vacay sporting sexy bikinis, the 39-year-old Keeping Up with the Kardashians star still packed a selection of ultra-stylish ensembles that we can’t stop talking about.

Kardashian made a statement by teaming a vintage Chanel button up blouse with a black bikini while holding a cigarette in one hand. While some fans were quick to call out the star for appearing to promote smoking on her Instagram account, upon closer examination, many could see that was not the case. Kardashian captioned her photo, “caption on my shirt 🚭,” because her vintage top read “No Smoking” in various languages.

The star brought more than one throwback piece with her for the trip — earlier this weekend, Kardashian posted a photo on her Instagram Stories of the Gucci sandals she wore to her prom over 20 years ago.

“My actual prom shoes,” Kardashian captioned the photo.

While beachside in Positano, she posed for a few photos (taken by her 25-year-old boyfriend) wearing an open emerald jacquard blazer by Sandro with no shirt and only a black bralette underneath, matching Sandro jacquard trousers and green Gucci loafers.

In another monochromatic look, Kardashian’s sunkissed tan popped against her crisp white off-the-shoulder mini dress, tiny white framed sunglasses and simple white slides, which she wore to coast around Capri in a yacht.

Later that night, Kardashian made a quick change into a $695 Jacquemus dress with a fringe skirt and white strappy heels.

When it came to her date night style (which included a ride on a vespa!), Kardashian opted to wear blue from head-to-toe, including a strapless bralette, high waisted pants and a small turquoise quilted Chanel handbag.

She continued living her “la dolce vita” in a cute orange crop top, gingham soft shorts and a straw top hat as she boated around Capri.

Earlier on the vacation, Kardashian posed on the cobblestone streets of the “La Città Eterna” (The Eternal City a.k.a. Rome) in a flesh-colored bodysuit and slouchy wide leg pants.

And she kicked off her trip hand-in-hand with Bendjima in another pair of wide leg trousers (these ones are by Sandro) along with a black bralette and sporty white sneakers.

Kardashian and Bendjima first sparked dating rumors in May 2017 in Cannes, France, and have been traveling the globe together ever since.

Their recent enviable outings include a trip to the Caribbean island of Turks and Caicos with friends and family, including Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, a romantic getaway in the Mexican jungle and a hip staycation in a decked-out airstream in Malibu.

Bendjima has also spent plenty of time with the three kids Kardashian shares with ex Scott Disick too.