The Poosh founder is known for her love of Halloween — and her epic décor

Kourtney Kardashian Is the 'Queen of Halloween' as She Shows Off Her Spooky Season Decorations

Halloween can't come soon enough for Kourtney Kardashian!

Kardashian, 42, shared a series of spooky photos on Instagram Monday, declaring herself the "Queen of Halloween" in the post's caption.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The Poosh founder rocked a black long-sleeved mini dress and a pair of over-the-knee boots as she sat on a table full of Halloween décor including skeletons, skulls and spiderwebs.

Boyfriend Travis Barker showered Kardashian with lovein the comments section, writing, "Baby 🖤," while sister Khloé Kardashian gushed, "I am dying at how stunning you are."

The 42-year-old Keeping Up with the Kardashians star has certainly been in the Halloween spirit this month, and revealed her spooky decorations promptly on Oct. 1.

In the post, Kardashian wore a skeleton pajama set and added a filter to give herself some mini horns. She also showed off several different areas of her decorated home, including two massive skeletons flanking her front door, some spooky pumpkins and even a skeleton sitting at her dining table.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

" 'Tis the season!" she captioned the post.

Kardashian's kids are also getting into the Halloween spirit.

The mother of three shared some snaps of her 9-year-old daughter Penelope Scotland wearing an early Halloween costume. Kardashian who shares Penelope along with sons Mason Dash, 11, and Reign Aston, 6, with ex Scott Disick, shared the photos alongside a black heart emoji, spider emoji and bat emoji.

For her spooky look, Penelope wore dark eye shadow and face paint with an all-black ensemble including some Juicy Couture leggings, Dr. Martens combat boots, fishnet gloves and a black beanie.