Kourtney Kardashian's Major New Haircut Was 'Always in the Back of Her Mind,' Says Hairstylist

Kourtney Kardashian's super-short bob was a long time coming.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum's hairstylist Peter Savic, who started working with the star a decade ago, says Kardashian had been contemplating doing a dramatic chop for quite some time.

"Kourtney always had [it in] the back of her mind [to] one day to cut her hair short," Savic tells PEOPLE. "It's a soft, simple and feminine haircut. I cut about eight to ten inches off."

Although Savic says he has never cut the Poosh founder's hair so short before, Kardashian, 42, referenced a hairstyle she wore as a teenager when they discussed the look. "Kourtney showed me pictures. She was young when she had hair shorter than this, but I don't think she had that short hair for a long time," he says.

Kourtney Kardashian Credit: Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

The hair expert created the blunt bob in a way that Kardashian could easily wear her hair with minimal styling. "It's very easy. That's what I love. She air dries, but if she goes out then she blow dries her hair or straightens it. In the pictures she's posted with the haircut, I like that she's trying to see everything she can do with it," Savic says.

And Kardashian's reaction when she saw the final result? "[She] loved it. Loved it," he says.

Kardashian first teased the major change by sharing a photo of a chunk of her long brown hair chopped off. "Haircuts by @travisbarker," she captioned the post, tagging her boyfriend, Travis Barker.

The couple traveled to Mexico on Kardashian's younger sister Kylie Jenner's private jet, marking the first time Barker flew on a plane since he survived a deadly plane crash in 2008 that killed four and left him with third-degree burns on more than half of his body.

The Blink-182 drummer, 45, posted a photo of himself to Instagram holding up and kissing the reality TV star in front of the plane after they safely landed. "With you anything is possible," Barker captioned the post, which Kardashian later shared to her Instagram Story, adding, "anything and everything with you."

A source previously told PEOPLE that it was a big step for Barker to fly. "It's a huge deal that Travis flew to Cabo," the insider said. "The plane crash many years ago was extremely traumatizing. He has needed a lot of help to get to this point."

"Kourtney has been very supportive," the source added. "She never pushed for him to fly. They have managed to travel in the U.S. without having to fly, and Kourtney has been totally fine with it."