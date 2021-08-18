"Yummy," Kourtney Kardashian captioned a photo of her sitting on Travis Barker's lap as he kissed her neck, while she wore a black and white striped dress with revealing cutouts down the side

Kourtney Kardashian Goes Bold in Black and White Stripes for Steamy Pic with Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian channeled her inner Beetlejuice for date night with Travis Barker.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 42, went bold in black and white in a steamy photo with her beau, 45, with she posted Wednesday to Instagram.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

She wore a black and white striped dress, showing some skin with laced-up cutouts running down the side. She styled her newly chopped hair into an updo, after Barker gave her an at-home cut. The look was finished with black gladiator stilettos, gold necklaces and a black leather handbag.

Barker, meanwhile, complemented Kardashian in an all-black look for the photo.

"Yummy," Kardashian captioned the pic of herself, snapped as she sat in Barker's lap and he kissed her neck.

"True Romance," the Blink-182 drummer wrote in the comments, referencing the 1993 movie, for which the couple shares an affinity.

Kardashian has been enjoying a romantic getaway with Barker to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

Earlier this week, he posted a photo of them kissing in front of her sister Kylie Jenner's private jet.

This trip marked his first time flying since her survived a deadly plane crash in 2008. "With you anything is possible," Barker captioned the photo.

The Poosh founder began dating Barker late last year, PEOPLE reported in January. "They've been dating for about a month or two," a source said at the time. "They've been friends for a long time but it's turned romantic. Travis has liked her for a while."

Since then, the couple has put their blossoming romance on display, sharing their affection on social media when they're not putting on some PDA at UFC fights in Las Vegas.

RELATED VIDEO: Kourtney Kardashian Started Dating Travis Barker as She Was Ready for a Relationship with a 'Mature Guy'

They've also taken to each other's kids.

"He's liked her for a long time and she just got more open to the idea. He's a good guy and a really great dad," a source told PEOPLE in January. "Her family and friends all really like him. Their kids all get along too, which is sweet."