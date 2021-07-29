Kourtney Kardashian Glows in White Thong Bikini During Evening Swim

Kourtney Kardashian's two-piece suit glowed in the dark during the dip

Kourtney Kardashian is lighting up the summer night.

The Poosh founder and reality star, 42, literally glowed in a white thong bikini during an evening swim in a pool, documenting the dip in photos posted to Instagram Wednesday.

"Life is but a dream" Kardashian captioned nine photos of herself posing beside and floating in an infinity pool before the ocean. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum's two-piece glowed in the dark, apparently due to a luminescent fabric or lighting.

Her followers loved the look, calling Kardashian a "flawless mermaid" and a "Disney princess" in the comments section.

"Shine on beauty 💎," one wrote.

Another commented, "glowing as always 😍."

Kourtney Kardashian Instagram Credit: Kourtney Kardashian Instagram

Kardashian has been spending plenty of time this summer with boyfriend Travis Barker, whom she was first linked to in January. Last week, Kardashian shared a sweet snap of herself and Barker, 45, biking by the beach.

"You're my favorite," the Blink-182 drummer commented.

The stars' romance has only heated up since they became Instagram official over Valentine's Day weekend. Barker got a tattoo of Kardashian's name on his chest a month later, and the two seem blissful spending time with each other's children. Kardashian and her ex Scott Disick co-parent sons Mason, 11, and Reign, 6, as well as 8-year-old daughter Penelope. Barker shares stepdaughter Atiana, 21, daughter Alabama, 15, and son Landon, 17, with his ex-wife, Shanna Moakler.

During a recent Instagram Live session, Alabama even affectionately called the KUWTK star her "stepmom." The influencer spent time with her dad and his girlfriend during a visit to Disneyland on July 4, and posted a video of the couple playing piano together a few days later

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Credit: Alabama Barker/Instagram



"This is what I come home to 🥺," Alabama captioned the Instagram Story.

A source told previously told PEOPLE that Barker has long had his eye on Kardashian.