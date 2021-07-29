Kourtney Kardashian Glows in White Thong Bikini During Evening Swim
Kourtney Kardashian's two-piece suit glowed in the dark during the dip
Kourtney Kardashian is lighting up the summer night.
The Poosh founder and reality star, 42, literally glowed in a white thong bikini during an evening swim in a pool, documenting the dip in photos posted to Instagram Wednesday.
"Life is but a dream" Kardashian captioned nine photos of herself posing beside and floating in an infinity pool before the ocean. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum's two-piece glowed in the dark, apparently due to a luminescent fabric or lighting.
Her followers loved the look, calling Kardashian a "flawless mermaid" and a "Disney princess" in the comments section.
"Shine on beauty 💎," one wrote.
Another commented, "glowing as always 😍."
RELATED: Kourtney Kardashian Celebrates Her First 'Ever' Ping Pong Game Win Against Boyfriend Travis Barker
Kardashian has been spending plenty of time this summer with boyfriend Travis Barker, whom she was first linked to in January. Last week, Kardashian shared a sweet snap of herself and Barker, 45, biking by the beach.
"You're my favorite," the Blink-182 drummer commented.
The stars' romance has only heated up since they became Instagram official over Valentine's Day weekend. Barker got a tattoo of Kardashian's name on his chest a month later, and the two seem blissful spending time with each other's children. Kardashian and her ex Scott Disick co-parent sons Mason, 11, and Reign, 6, as well as 8-year-old daughter Penelope. Barker shares stepdaughter Atiana, 21, daughter Alabama, 15, and son Landon, 17, with his ex-wife, Shanna Moakler.
RELATED: TV Kourtney Kardashian Tells Travis Barker 'I Want to Suck Your Blood' — and He Calls It 'My Favorite'
During a recent Instagram Live session, Alabama even affectionately called the KUWTK star her "stepmom." The influencer spent time with her dad and his girlfriend during a visit to Disneyland on July 4, and posted a video of the couple playing piano together a few days later
"This is what I come home to 🥺," Alabama captioned the Instagram Story.
A source told previously told PEOPLE that Barker has long had his eye on Kardashian.
"He's liked her for a long time and she just got more open to the idea. He's a good guy and a really great dad," says the source. "Her family and friends all really like him. Their kids all get along too, which is sweet."