Kourtney Kardashian is a mom to Mason, 11, Penelope, 8, and Reign, 6, and Kylie Jenner is a mom to Stormi Webster, 3

Kourtney Kardashian Gives Kylie Jenner Parenting Advice While Beauty Mogul Does Her Makeup

Kourtney Kardashian and Kylie Jenner are talking about parenting styles while getting their glam on!

In a new video on Jenner's YouTube channel, the Kylie Cosmetics mogul, 23, applies makeup on the Poosh founder.

"When you do someone's makeup, do you notice things about them that you never noticed?" Kardashian, 41, asks at the start of the video, to which Jenner responds, "Not really. I noticed that you and Kendall [Jenner] have a really similar nose and I love your noses."

The beauty mogul adds, "And you and Rob [Kardashian] look the most alike."

"Yeah, totally. I think Rob's my secret soulmate," Kardashian says.

Kardashian also gives her sister rave reviews for her makeup artistry.

"I feel so much better. Like a whole new person," she tells Jenner.

While Kardashian was in the makeup chair, Jenner took the opportunity to ask her older sister, "What is one piece of parenting advice that you would give me as a newer mom?"

"Letting [Stormi] be seen and heard and understood. Whatever she's feeling, validate those feelings," the Poosh founder said. "Letting them really feel like they have the freedom to be themselves."

