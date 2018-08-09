Kourtney Kardashian Wears a Sheer Shirt for a Girls' Night Out Post Breakup with Younes Bendjima

Splash News

Kourtney Kardashian‘s not letting her recent breakup with Younes Bendjima bring her down.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 39, enjoyed a girls’ night on the town with close friend Larsa Pippen at Madeo in West Hollywood looking happy amid news of her split. Kardashian wore a daring ensemble including a sheer tank top that revealed a neon yellow bra underneath, high-waisted leather pants, see-through neon pumps and a teeny, tiny Louis Vuitton handbag, which she may have snagged from daughter Penelope‘s collection.

“I love mini bags, so I take a lot of her bags too,” Kardashian recently told PEOPLE.

News of Kardashian’s breakup came after photos of Bendjima getting cozy with another woman in Mexico surfaced on Monday on TMZ. A source confirmed the couple had called it quits to PEOPLE, adding that “it didn’t end well.”

On his Instagram story, Bendjima denied the situation was romantic, writing: “They really want me to be the bad guy. F— your Hollywood bulls—, can’t have fun with your friends no more.”

But Kardashian’s sisters Kim, 37, and Khloé, 33, weren’t buying it. On Tuesday, both sisters put Bendjima on blast for the photos.

“Nice pics from your ‘boys trip,’ ” Kim commented underneath a post shared by the Shade Room, adding a Pinocchio emoji to suggest Bendjima was a liar.

“Alexa, play ‘heard it all before’ by Sunshine Anderson,’ ” added Khloé.

Kardashian and Bendjima were going strong as recently as last month, when they took a romantic European vacation joined in part by the three children she shares with ex Scott Disick: sons Mason, 8, and Reign, 3, and Penelope, 5.

But a source told PEOPLE that the two had been having issues since returning from the trip.

“As soon as their long European vacation was over, they started having problems,” the source said. “Younes was in L.A. recently, and things were not great. He and Kourtney didn’t get along. They decided to take a break, but were not officially over. Now with the pictures of Younes in Mexico, they are definitely not getting back together.”

“Kourtney doesn’t play games. She seems okay with [the breakup],” the source added. “Younes was always supposed to be a rebound.”