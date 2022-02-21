Kourtney Kardashian debuted a new manicure that honors her fiancé Travis Barker Monday

Kourtney Kardashian Gets Travis Barker's Initials Painted on Her Ring Fingers — See the Photos!

Kourtney Kardashian is letting everyone know who she belongs to.

On Monday, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum, 42, unveiled her latest manicure on her Instagram Story — giving a nod to her rocker fiancé Travis Barker, 46.

In one snapshot, she debuted her red, almond-shaped nails that featured a black designed "T" on her left ring finger.

Tagging celebrity nail artist Lisa Kon, Kardashian referenced the glass of green tea where her fingers rested and wrote, "a "t" and a "tea".

She followed it up with a second photo, revealing she has a matching "B," on her other hand, completing Barker's initials. Kardashian kept the caption simple with a red heart Emoji.

Kon previously shared Kardashian's full manicure set on Instagram, noting that the special design was for Valentine's Day.

Kardashian, who also rocked "TB" pendant necklaces in December, is no stranger to using her style to salute Barker.

Earlier this month she sported a vintage Blink-182 t-shirt while out to dinner with Barker and her 12-year-old son, Mason.

Kardashian's casual white tee showed Barker, 46 — who joined Blink-182 as a drummer in 1998 — posing with his bandmates. She paired the top with black pajama pants, and tied her hair back in a half-up style for the outing to Katsu-ya in Los Angeles.

The engaged pair also isn't afraid to show their love with matching outfits.

While celebrating the new year, Kardashian posted a sweet moment to her Instagram feed that showed her and Travis cuddled on a couch together with red leopard pajamas and champagne flutes. Completing their ensembles, the Poosh founder sported a pair of "2022" glasses while Barker wore a hat that said "HAPPY NEW YEAR!"

"It's still 2022, right?" Kardashian captioned the snapshot, on which Barker commented, "Yes my love 🖤🌹"

PEOPLE confirmed that Barker and Kardashian were dating in Jan. 2021 The couple confirmed their romance on Instagram the following month.

Then in Oct. 2021, Barker proposed to Kardashian on the beach in Montecito, California — a place near and dear to the couple's hearts.

"Since this is Kourtney's first engagement, it's of course a big deal," a source told PEOPLE shortly after their engagement. "Most of her family was there to celebrate. Two of Travis' kids were there too. They enjoyed a private, family dinner at the hotel."