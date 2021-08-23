She also picked up a '90s-inspired accordion headband during her shopping trip

Kourtney Kardashian Gets Her Ear Pierced During First Mall Visit 'in Years'

Kourtney Kardashian stopped by her local mall to add a new ear piercing to her collection.

On her way home, Kardashian, 41, showed off the new stud in her left ear posing for a selfie from the car. In an Instagram Story, she revealed that her mall visit was a rarity. "Went to the mall for the first time in years and got my ear pierced 😛," the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum captioned the photo.

During her nostalgic mall visit, Kardashian made sure to get some shopping in too. The star modeled a spiked accordion headband (a popular hair accessory in the '90s) that she bought for both herself and sister Kim Kardashian.

"Also don't worry @kimkardashian I got you one of these headbands at the mall," the Poosh founder said.

Kardashian debuted her new piercing and headband not long after making a major hair change. The mom of three turned to longtime hairstylist Peter Savic to chop off about eight to ten inches of hair and give her a blunt bob.

"Kourtney always had [it in] the back of her mind [to] one day to cut her hair short," Savic told PEOPLE of the cut. "It's a soft, simple and feminine haircut."

Referencing a short style Kardashian had as a teenager, Savic created the blunt bob in a way that she could go out with minimal styling. "It's very easy. That's what I love. She air dries, but if she goes out then she blow dries her hair or straightens it. In the pictures she's posted with the haircut, I like that she's trying to see everything she can do with it," Savic said.

Before Savic cut Kardashian's hair, the star's boyfriend Travis Barker gave it a whirl in late July while the couple quarantined.

Kardashian shared a photo of a chunk of her long brown hair chopped off. "Haircuts by @travisbarker," she captioned the post. Then one week later, she officially revealed her new hair on Instagram in another series of mirror selfies, only this time she sat on the bathroom floor. "Ten days of quarantine …" she wrote underneath.

Earlier this year, Kardashian tried her hand at tattooing Barker. In May, Kardashian inked the phrase "I love you" on the Blink-182 drummer's arm, which she proudly shared on Instagram with the caption, "I tattoo."