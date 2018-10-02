Kourtney Kardashian Flashes Her Nipples in See-Through White Crop Top

Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

Kourtney Kardashian is taking a cue from sister Kendall Jenner and embracing her right to free the nipple.

The 39-year-old Keeping Up with the Kardashians star snapped a selfie from backstage at Saturday Night Live, where her brother-in-law Kanye West controversially ranted about Donald Trump — and made her own statement wearing a nipple-revealing, see-through shirt.

Kardashian went braless beneath her one-shoulder white crop top giving fans a glimpse at her chest.

Kardashian spent the weekend in the Big Apple with Kim Kardashian West‘s entire family, her three children Mason, 8, Penelope, 6, and Reign, 3, as well as ex-boyfriend Scott Disick.

“Kourtney and Scott are friends and co-parents. They have a very good relationship, so it’s not strange that they are together with the kids,” a source told PEOPLE. “They want the kids to feel like they are still a family and can have fun together.”

“Lately, Kourtney is very happy with Scott,” the insider added. “He is taking care of himself, isn’t partying and is a great dad.”

While Disick has been dating 20-year-old model Sofia Richie for about a year, Kardashian has recently been linked to 20-year-old actor and model Luka Sabbat.

Sources told PEOPLE that Kardashian and Sabbat getting flirty after her split from Younes Bendjima, 25.

“All of their friends know she’s head over heels for Luka,” said one source. “None of her friends liked Younes, and they all love Luka even though he’s only 20! They think he’s good for her, and he’s a very down-to-earth and good guy.”