Kourtney Kardashian Says She Feels the Most Desirable When She's Naked: 'Tiger Stripes and All'

Kourtney Kardashian feels her best in the buff.

In a candid new interview with Rosie Huntington-Whiteley’s lifestyle website Rose Inc., the 40-year-old Keeping Up with the Kardashians star and Poosh founder revealed what makes her feel the most “desirable” – and it has nothing to do with clothing.

“Naked — tiger stripes and all,” Kardashian said, making a reference to the stretch marks on her body.

As for what she finds most desirable in other people? Kardashian said, “Powerful energy.”

This isn’t the first time that eldest Kardashian sister has openly embraced stretch marks on her body. Just last year, fans praised the star after she shared a Photoshop-free pic that showed off her complete, unfiltered self.

“Thank you so much for not editing out your stretch marks!! 💓👏🏼,” one commenter wrote on the au naturel post.

Kardashian responded to the user: “I love my little stripes.”

Another fan wrote, “Thank you for sharing this picture, I praise any woman that shows her true and beautiful body without any airbrushing. 💪🏼💛”

She isn’t the only Kardashian-Jenner sister to get candid about stretch marks. Kylie Jenner, 22, opened up about the little marks she gained after her pregnancy with her now 2-year-old daughter Stormi Webster during a fan Q&A session on Instagram last October.

“I haven’t gotten rid of them,” she said of the stretch marks that she said appeared on her breasts, butt and thighs since giving birth to Stormi. “[I’ve] just accepted them as a little gift from Stormi.”