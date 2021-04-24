Kourtney's Instagram caption is a reference to an episode of KUWTK that showed a Kardashian-Jenner trip to Palm Springs

Kourtney Kardashian Enjoys a Big Bowl of Bread in a Bikini: 'I Don't Know What's Going On'

Kourtney Kardashian is appreciating life — and her bread!

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 42, posted a photo on Instagram Friday enjoying some time in the sun.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

As she lounges on a boat in her bikini, Kourtney holds a delicious-looking piece of bread from a bread basket lying next to her.

"I don't know what's going on, so I'm just appreciating my bread," the Poosh founder captioned the photo.

The caption is a reference to an episode of KUWTK that showed a Kardashian-Jenner trip to Palm Springs. In the episode, the family goes out to dinner and Kylie asks the server for another round of tequila on the rocks — her go-to drink.

After placing the order, Kylie sings: "Cause I'm gonna get wasted. I just finished a whole cup of 42 and I'm about to go for my second one."

Then she turns to her older sister and sings, "Kourtney, what the f--- are you on?"

Which is when Kourtney responds, "I don't know what's going on, so I'm just appreciating my bread," and then takes a bite from her roll.

Earlier this week, Kourtney and her boyfriend Travis Barker celebrated her 42nd birthday together with a romantic getaway.

RELATED VIDEO: Kourtney Kardashian Started Dating Travis Barker as She Was Ready for a Relationship with a 'Mature Guy'

After wooing his girlfriend with an extravagant white gardenia and tulip floral arrangement, Barker, 45, whisked her away on a romantic couples' getaway in Laguna Beach and gave fans an intimate look at their sweet celebration.

Barker left little to the imagination as he shared a photo of Kourtney laying face-down in his lap on the beach with her cheeky, black thong bikini bottoms in full view. He also spoiled the Poosh founder with an airplane sky banner that flew across the beach reading, "Happy Birthday Kourtney."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

A source told PEOPLE that Barker "often spoils" Kardashian and the couple celebrated her birthday together with her family before enjoying some time alone in Laguna Beach.